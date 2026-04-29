Liverpool confirm dates and times for three fixtures in official club announcement

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool have confirmed the dates and times for their three pre-season fixtures in the United States this summer.

Just a few days after the World Cup final is played in New Jersey, the Reds will be heading stateside for a triple header of games against opponents in the top two tiers of English football in Sunderland, Leeds and Wrexham.

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It was two years ago that Arne Slot took his first tentative steps as LFC head coach in America, where he oversaw pre-season wins over Real Betis, Arsenal and Manchester United before delivering the Premier League title a few months later.

Liverpool confirm pre-season fixture details

On Wednesday afternoon, Liverpool confirmed the fixture details for their 2026 pre-season tour to the U.S. on their official website.

First up is a clash against Sunderland on Saturday 25 July at Geodis Park in Nashville, with kick-off at 11pm GMT.

That’s followed by a fixture against Wrexham at Yankee Stadium in New York, which’ll be played in the early hours of Thursday 30 July for UK-based viewers (12:30am GMT), with the tour concluding against Leeds in Chicago’s Solider Field on Sunday 2 August with a 9pm GMT kick-off.

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A lot could change at Liverpool between now and then

Even though those games are only three months away, there’s the potential for a lot to change between now and then.

Will there be a first glimpse of new signings from earlier in the summer? Which big names could be missing, owing to their prolonged World Cup involvement? Will the likes of Alisson Becker, Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones still be Liverpool players by then? Could there even be a new head coach at the helm?

Pre-season results don’t explicitly count for anything, but strong performances and a few wins would ensure that the Reds resume competitive action in August on a positive note, primed and ready to hopefully deliver tangible success by the following May.

One thing we’re very much hoping to see in America – aside from the new kits that Adidas will no doubt have released by then – is whether an academy starlet can catch the eye in the way that Rio Ngumoha did in the Far East last summer.

There’s still the not insignificant matter of Champions League qualification to tick off in the final four weeks of this campaign, but the confirmed details of Liverpool’s pre-season games in the USA bring 2026/27 into view.