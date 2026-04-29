Liverpool could lose another leader as Alisson situation develops

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An uncertain update on Alisson Becker has emerged, raising fresh questions about whether the Brazilian will remain at Anfield beyond this summer.

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Despite recently extending his deal, the 33-year-old’s long-term future is no longer as clear-cut as many of us might have expected, particularly with interest building from elsewhere in Europe.

Slot refuses to guarantee Alisson stay

According to BBC Sport reporter Aadam Patel, there is now a genuine possibility that our No.1 could move on, even after committing his future to the club last month.

The update makes it clear just how open the situation remains heading into the transfer window.

“The future of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has been the subject of several questions…”

“When Arne Slot was asked last week about the possibility of Alisson leaving this summer, the Liverpool head coach did not guarantee he would stay. So there is certainly a chance he moves on.”

That uncertainty is significant, especially given the number of experienced figures already departing, with Mo Salah and Andy Robertson both confirmed to be leaving.

Slot himself addressed the situation in a measured way, making it clear that multiple factors will influence any final decision.

“The people who make these decisions take everything into account,” said Slot.

“They try to make the best decisions with the interest of the club. It [experience] is definitely one argument to keep him but there are other arguments.

“That is a decision the club has to make if that is needed. In the end, he still has one year [on his contract].”

Liverpool weighing experience vs future planning

This feels like a delicate balancing act between retaining world-class quality and planning for the future, especially with Giorgi Mamardashvili already lined up as a long-term option.

The Brazilian shot-stopper has been linked with Juventus, and if a strong offer arrives, it’s suggested both parties could consider a respectful parting of ways.

That would mark another major shift in leadership at the club, following the confirmed exits of key figures and ongoing changes within the squad.

Alisson’s injury record is also part of the conversation, with the experienced goalkeeper missing a growing number of matches across the few seasons, even though his level remains among the very best in the world.

The key question is whether this is the right moment to transition, or whether keeping a proven match-winner for at least another year is the smarter move as we aim to build again under Slot.