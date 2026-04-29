Milner reveals Liverpool mentality issue he moved to fix immediately

(Pictures via That Peter Crouch Podcast on YouTube)

A revealing insight from James Milner has resurfaced at a time when questions around mentality and expectations at Liverpool are once again being debated following recent ticket price protests.

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The former vice-captain, who arrived from Manchester City in 2015, played a key role in helping reshape standards at Anfield during one of the most important transitional periods in the club’s modern history.

Milner spotted a mentality issue straight away

Speaking on That Peter Crouch Podcast, the veteran midfielder explained how he immediately identified a mindset problem that he believed needed addressing.

“Obviously Stevie had just gone, and that void. The first thing I remember at Liverpool was ‘the year we nearly won the league, the year we nearly won the league’.”

That lingering narrative clearly didn’t sit well with the Leeds-born midfielder, who had just come from a title-winning environment.

“It was said constantly, and that for me, I was like we have to get rid of that straight away. You didn’t win the league.”

Milner, known for his brutally honest approach, admitted he used humour and directness to challenge that culture within the dressing room.

“And so I used to banter, you know, ‘you didn’t win the league, we won the league’. And you you need to move on, otherwise it’s just a hangover.”

Why Milner’s words feel relevant again

That mentality shift became a foundation for the success we later enjoyed under Jurgen Klopp, with the Englishman helping drive standards that ultimately delivered both the Premier League and Champions League.

Now, with protests around ticket prices creating tension in the stands and inconsistent performances on the pitch, those comments feel particularly timely.

Paul Joyce recently highlighted how much figures like Milner have been missed, noting that “what they would give to have someone like Jordan Henderson or James Milner back in the fold right now”, especially amid concerns about fight and intensity within the current squad.

There’s also a wider point here about expectations, because just as Milner pushed the squad to move on from past near-misses, the current group and fanbase are dealing with a different kind of hangover following years of success.

His influence wasn’t just about fitness or versatility, but about mentality, and at a time when divisions are emerging both on and off the pitch, that’s something we arguably lack more than ever.