Neville questions Liverpool fans after ticket protests at Anfield

(Pictures via Sky Sports on YouTube)

A fresh debate around Gary Neville has emerged after the former defender criticised Liverpool supporters in the wake of recent ticket price protests at Anfield.

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The atmosphere around the club has shifted in recent weeks, with demonstrations over rising costs coinciding with a more inconsistent run of performances under Arne Slot.

Neville questions Liverpool fan reaction

Speaking on Sky Sports via YouTube, the ex-Manchester United captain didn’t hold back in his assessment of how supporters have behaved over the past year.

“What’s happened to Liverpool fans in this last 12 months? In my mind, from what I’ve seen, they’re a lot more impatient and a bit more booey.”

That’s a strong claim, especially given the context around the protests, which have centred around rising prices rather than simply reflecting dissatisfaction with results on the pitch.

Neville went further, suggesting recent success may actually be influencing expectations in a negative way.

“They have to say in a couple of games that I’ve seen, hasn’t been as good.

“Sometimes you have hungry tigers, sometimes you have fed tigers. A little bit like they’ve been fed a little bit too much over this last couple of years.”

That interpretation feels overly simplistic, particularly when many supporters are voicing concerns about ticket prices rather than just performances.

Neville backs Slot despite criticism

Interestingly, while questioning fans, the 51-year-old was far more supportive of the Liverpool head coach’s position.

“I just don’t get the idea that Slot wouldn’t be here next season and they wouldn’t sort of build around him. He’s had one bad season. He’s won a league in his first.”

That aligns with further comments where Neville insisted the Dutchman should remain in charge and be given time to reshape the squad.

There’s no doubt this season has been transitional, with Mo Salah and Andy Robertson already confirmed to be leaving, while uncertainty around players like Alexis Mac Allister and Alisson continues to grow.

However, linking fan frustration purely to impatience ignores the wider context around the club right now, where protests, performances and long-term planning are all colliding at once.

Neville’s comments will no doubt spark reaction, but from a Liverpool perspective, the situation is far more complex than simply being “booey” after success.