‘Not a problem’ – Carragher backs himself to start for Liverpool today

(Pictures via Zac Djellab on YouTube)

An honest but eye-catching claim from Jamie Carragher has sparked debate among Liverpool supporters after the former defender backed himself to feature in the club’s modern side.

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The Bootle-born pundit has built a reputation for strong opinions since retiring, but this time he’s turned the focus on his own playing ability and how it would translate into today’s game at Anfield.

Speaking on Zac Djellab on YouTube, the 48-year-old addressed how he’s viewed as both a player and a pundit before making a bold statement about his place in our team.

Carragher backs himself alongside Van Dijk

Reflecting on his legacy, the ex-No.23 said: “I’ve said this before I didn’t want to just be remembered as a player. I want to have an a life after that.”

But it was what followed that will really grab attention from us as Liverpool fans.

“But in terms of centre back, I’d be in Liverpool’s team even under Jurgen Klopp. That to me doesn’t mean that’s true.”

The former England international made it clear that his thinking comes down to one key question, particularly when considering the level we’ve seen in recent years.

“The way I look at it is, could I have played next to Virgil van Dijk who is for me the best centre back in the Premier League.”

That’s a significant statement given the Dutchman’s dominance, something Carragher himself has consistently praised, even describing him as the best centre-back the league has seen.

Comparing eras and centre-back demands

The Liverpool legend went further by comparing defensive partnerships across eras, suggesting adaptability is key when judging players.

“Could I have played there? Not a problem. Could they have played? Could Gomez, Matip and Konate played in the team I played in and done what I did?”

It’s a fascinating debate because it highlights how different tactical demands have become, especially when comparing the Rafa Benitez era to the high-line system used under Jurgen Klopp.

Carragher’s confidence shouldn’t come as a surprise given his 737 appearances for us, but it does underline a wider point about how his defensive intelligence and leadership might still translate into today’s setup.

Whether you agree or not, it’s another reminder that his legacy at Liverpool is often underrated when discussions turn to the very best centre-backs we’ve had.