‘One of the happiest moments’ – Klopp reacts to Robertson vs Alisson

(Photo by Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images)

An emotional reflection from Jurgen Klopp has once again shown how closely he still follows the fortunes of his former Liverpool players, particularly as the international stage brings teammates into direct competition.

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With the World Cup approaching, the German has turned his attention to a unique scenario involving two players who shared years together at Anfield, but will now line up on opposite sides.

Klopp highlights Robertson and Alisson bond

Speaking to BBC Sport, Klopp focused on the potential meeting between Andy Robertson and Alisson Becker, two players who were central to our success during his time at the club.

Our former boss painted a vivid picture of what that moment could mean on a personal level rather than just a footballing one.

“I hope that Andy Robertson and Alisson Becker can enjoy that when they meet each other.

“Can you imagine that you play together for such a long time and Scotland qualifies first time, I don’t know, since when, for the World Cup, and you meet each other, your friends, your mutual friends, and you meet each other in a game like that?”

Klopp’s words underline just how strong the bonds are between players who have gone through so much together at Liverpool, from European nights to title challenges.

“I mean, that must be one of the happiest moments in your life.”

A reminder of Liverpool’s lasting connections

This is exactly what made Klopp’s era so special, because it wasn’t just about results but about relationships that continue long after players leave the dressing room.

The Scotland captain’s Liverpool journey nears its conclusion this summer, while the Brazilian No.1 remains a key figure heading into the final stretch of the season.

The Scot involved in our recent 3-1 win over Crystal Palace, with Robertson scoring and praised for his display, reinforcing just how important they still are to us on the pitch.

Klopp has already spoken about Florian Wirtz and his hopes for the midfielder on the international stage, and this latest message follows a similar theme of support and pride in players from his former club.

For supporters, it’s another reminder that while managers and players move on, the connections built during successful periods at Liverpool continue to carry real meaning, especially when moments like this bring teammates face to face on the biggest stage.