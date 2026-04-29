Fabrizio Romano names ex-Man Utd case study Curtis Jones could try to copy if he leaves Liverpool

Images via Carl Recine/Getty Images and Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

Fabrizio Romano has suggested that, if he were to leave Liverpool this summer, Curtis Jones could be tempted to emulate the example of one ex-Manchester United player.

The 25-year-old’s future has been the subject of increased speculation of late, with the Italian transfer reporter recently talking up the possibility of an exit from Anfield for the midfielder, with Serie A leaders Inter Milan cited among his suitors.

The Times‘ Paul Joyce also wrote of how the Scouser now finds himself at a ‘crossroads’ in his career, with just 14 months remaining on his current contract and never quite managing to make himself a guaranteed starter for his boyhood club, despite racking up 224 appearances.

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Romano: Jones could try to emulate McTominay’s success

In an update on his eponymous YouTube channel on Tuesday, Romano again spoke of the ‘concrete’ possibility of Jones leaving Liverpool in the summer, and he believes the Reds’ number 17 might find the prospect of a move to Serie A ‘appealing’, given the success Scott McTominay has had at Napoli.

The transfer reporter said: “My information is, keep an eye on the situation of Curtis Jones at Liverpool. He is out of contract in the summer of 2027, and the possibility of Curtis Jones leaving Liverpool in the summer transfer window is absolutely concrete.

“There are possibilities. There is the chance to see Curtis Jones leaving. Inter in Italy wanted him in January and remain interested in the player, according to my sources.

“There are also clubs in England interested but Italy could be an appealing destination for Curtis Jones to be, just to give you a context and example, the new McTominay. Scott McTominay was in England a squad player at Man United. He became one of the best players in Serie A.

“Eventually, Curtis Jones could consider to try do the same with Inter, but at the moment still nothing advanced, nothing agreed, so still early stages.”

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Could Jones be tempted by a move to mainland Europe?

McTominay’s career has reached new heights since swapping Manchester for Naples, where he’s adored after his exploits in Napoli’s Serie A title triumph last season, which earned him a Ballon D’Or nomination.

One of Jones’ ex-Liverpool teammates has also found a new lease of life in mainland Europe, with Tyler Morton rediscovering his ‘love for football’ since his move to Lyon last year, and perhaps the 25-year-old could be tempted to follow suit across the Channel if he were to depart Anfield.

Having been unable to nail down a starting berth under Arne Slot, and coming into the final year of his contract in his mid-20s, it’s beginning to seem increasingly plausible that the Toxteth native could seek a fresh challenge elsewhere if his situation with the Reds remains as it is.

However, as Joyce outlined this week, the Scouser has quietly posted some of the best statistics of any midfielder in the Premier League this season and would be the subject of much ‘clamour’ from fans as a prospective signing if he were putting up those numbers at a different club.

The case studies of McTominay and Morton are two prime examples of how British players can go from being bit-part players at big-name Premier League sides to starring in major European leagues once given the chance to shine.

It’s far from unthinkable that Jones could seek to follow their lead, but from a Liverpool perspective, we’d obviously hate to lose him from the current squad.