Vincent Kompany has shown Steven Gerrard the route to Liverpool job after fresh sack update

(Photos by Daniela Porcelli & Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Steven Gerrard has been strongly linked with the Burnley head coach position this summer, according to odds relayed by Football Insider.

Much of that speculation has been driven by bookmakers (with such platforms accessible via, for example, a fairplay login), with there being a growing confidence that the former Rangers boss could make a return to English football.

This comes amid increased scrutiny over current boss Scott Parker’s position at the club following a confirmed relegation.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The Clarets sit second-bottom in the Premier League table on a dismal 20 points (14 short of relegation-threatened Tottenham in 18th).

Steven Gerrard has a difficult managerial history

It seems highly improbable to suggest that Gerrard could one day become Liverpool manager in a serious capacity.

The legendary former midfielder piqued interest after his title-winning spell with Rangers in the Scottish top-flight back in the 2020/21 season. A campaign, it should be emphasised, that Gers went unbeaten in, securing 89 points in the process.

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Early promise shown in the 45-year-old’s managerial career, however, was quickly tainted by a poor spell with Aston Villa and a subsequently eyebrow-raising switch to Saudi football with Al-Ettifaq.

But could a return to management, in the Championship, with soon-to-be-officially-relegated Burnley help inspire a change in fortunes?

Burnley job could revitalise Gerrard’s managerial career

Football Insider relayed one bookmaker’s suggestion that Steven Gerrard was the odds-on favourite to take over from Scott Parker if the Englishman were to be sacked this summer.

While that may seem like a bit of a step down from jobs like Rangers and Villa, it’s not a pathway to be sneered at, given the recent history of another well-known head coach.

Ex-Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has since proven his worth at one of the biggest jobs in Europe.

Yes, the Belgian wasn’t the Bayern hierarchy’s first choice to replace Thomas Tuchel, but there can be no arguments about the impact he’s delivered in Munich.

Vincent Kompany’s record at Bayern Munich in 2025/26 50 games 43 wins 4 draws 3 losses 2.66 points per game

Two Bundesliga titles (albeit in a league the Bavarians are expected to dominate) and a place in the Champions League semi-final this term. All the while having moulded FC Bayern into one of the most formidable outfits in world football.

Now, we’re not saying that the job at Burnley could catapult Gerrard to the Liverpool head coach position (or a spot at an elite club elsewhere) in a handful of years. But it’s evidently far from being a dead-end job for the right coach.

It may be the end of the road for Scott Parker, but the way we see it… this could be the start of something special for his eventual replacement.