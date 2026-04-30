‘1518 appearances’ – Salah exit shows scale of Liverpool experience loss

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

There’s a moment in every successful cycle where change becomes unavoidable, and for Liverpool, that moment now feels impossible to ignore as the Mo Salah era edges closer to its conclusion.

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The latest analysis from Opta lays bare just how significant that shift could be, not just in terms of goals, but in experience, leadership and familiarity within the squad.

Salah departure highlights scale of Liverpool transition

Writing for Opta Analyst, David Segar outlines the situation clearly, stating: “Trent Alexander-Arnold has gone, Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson will soon follow, and it is likely that Alisson and Virgil van Dijk will at most spend just one more year at the club. So, just how much experience are Liverpool losing?”

That question cuts to the heart of what we’re facing, because this isn’t just about replacing individuals, it’s about replacing an entire core that defined one of the most successful periods in our modern history.

The Egyptian forward has been central to that, contributing 257 goals in 440 appearances, but his influence goes far beyond numbers, especially when considering the relationships built over years alongside players like Andy Robertson and Virgil van Dijk.

Opta highlight just how embedded that experience is within the squad, noting that Salah, Robertson, Van Dijk and Alisson have racked up 1,518 appearances for Liverpool, which is more than the rest of the current squad combined.

Experience gap could reshape Liverpool’s future

That statistic alone underlines the scale of what we’re about to lose, because it isn’t simply about replacing output, it’s about rebuilding connections that have taken years to develop.

As the Opta piece explains, familiarity between players is crucial, particularly at the highest level where understanding movements, positioning and decision-making often comes instinctively after hundreds of games together.

That’s why the departure of Salah, alongside Andy Robertson, feels like more than just a natural evolution, it feels like the closing chapter of a team that knew exactly how to function at the elite level.

We’ve seen glimpses of what comes next, with players like Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak beginning to find their feet, but consistency has been harder to come by without that established core.

In newer players like Milos Kerkez, we’ve seen him speak of learning under Robertson this season but these lessons won’t continue when the senior players leave the club.

At the same time, the club have confirmed that Salah will return from his recent injury before the end of the season, offering us at least one more chance to see the No.11 in red before his departure becomes reality.

And while change is inevitable, the challenge now is whether we can rebuild that same level of cohesion quickly enough, because replacing talent is one thing, replacing years of shared experience is something else entirely.