Report: Andy Robertson considering ‘verbal offer’ which could see him link up with several old foes

(Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Andy Robertson has reportedly given ‘consideration’ to a ‘verbal offer’ which has been made to him by Turkish outfit Fenerbahce.

The 32-year-old will leave Liverpool at the end of this season after nine years at Anfield, with the Scotland captain indicating that he hadn’t been offered a new contract by the club prior to his current deal expiring this summer.

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The Telegraph‘s Dominic King reported a fortnight ago that the left-back ‘would favour’ a move to Tottenham Hotspur if they retain their Premier League status, but with that very much under threat, a proposal has reportedly come in from elsewhere.

Robertson receives ‘verbal offer’ from Fenerbahce

Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu has claimed (via X) that Robertson’s agent was invited to Istanbul by Fenerbahce chiefs, who duly made a ‘verbal offer’ that the player has ‘taken under consideration’.

However, those negotiations are said to have now been parked because of the upcoming presidential election at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in the first week of June.

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Where will Robertson end up after Liverpool?

If the Liverpool left-back were to accept the reported offer from the Super Lig outfit, he’d link up with several players he’s come up against during high-profile Premier League clashes throughout his time at Anfield.

Ederson (ex-Manchester City), Fred (ex-Manchester United), N’Golo Kante (ex-Chelsea and Leicester), Matteo Guendouzi (ex-Arsenal) and Caglar Soyuncu (ex-Leicester) are all now at Fenerbahce, who also have Marco Asensio, Milan Skriniar and Nelson Semedo.

The Sukru Saracoglu has certainly been a popular destination for experienced players moving on from the English top flight, but the club’s decision to put the talks with Robertson on hold because of the upcoming election could backfire.

It’s quite possible that other suitors could come in for the Scotland captain in the meantime and move quicker to close an agreement with him – maybe Spurs if they avoid relegation from the Premier League?

It remains to be seen where the 32-year-old’s career will next take him, but what we can say for certain is that whoever signs him will be getting a top-class professional who – as he showed against Crystal Palace last weekend – is still capable of excelling on the big stage.