‘Best in Premier League history’ – Liverpool star given huge label amid exit talk

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Anfield has quietly witnessed one of the greatest individual careers in Premier League history, and now that legacy is being formally recognised at a time when uncertainty surrounds the future of Alisson Becker.

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With speculation continuing to link the Brazilian with a summer exit, the conversation around his standing in the game has taken another major turn.

FourFourTwo make historic Alisson claim

Writing in FourFourTwo, Kedar Bayley didn’t hold back when assessing the Liverpool No.1’s place in Premier League history, delivering a verdict that will resonate strongly with us as supporters.

The outlet stated: “Liverpool’s Alisson Becker is the best goalkeeper in Premier League history.”

They went even further in their assessment, adding: “Alisson Becker’s peak performance is the best from any goalkeeper in Premier League history.”

That’s not a small claim when you consider the names that have played in England’s top flight, yet it speaks to the level the Brazilian has consistently reached since arriving from Roma in 2018.

It reinforces something we’ve seen week in, week out, because while Virgil van Dijk’s influence and Mo Salah’s brilliance often dominate the headlines, it’s the 33-year-old shot-stopper who has repeatedly bailed us out in the biggest moments.

Legacy growing despite uncertain future

What makes this recognition particularly interesting is the timing, because it arrives amid continued uncertainty over whether Alisson will even remain at the club beyond this summer.

There had been confidence recently after his agent confirmed a contract extension, suggesting he could stay until 2027, yet interest from Juventus has since complicated that picture, with reports indicating the Brazil international would be open to a move if the club decided to sanction it.

Losing the goalkeeper in the same window as Salah and Andy Robertson would leave a huge void in both leadership and quality, something that has already been flagged internally as a serious concern.

Even so, this latest claim underlines that regardless of what happens next, Alisson’s legacy at Liverpool is already secured, not just as a club legend but as a player now being seriously considered the greatest in his position the Premier League has ever seen.

And if this does turn out to be his final chapter at Anfield, it’s one that will be incredibly difficult for anyone to match.