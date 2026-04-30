Not Alonso: Danny Murphy names one ‘outstanding candidate’ to succeed Arne Slot at Liverpool

Images via Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images and talkSPORT

Danny Murphy has named the ‘outstanding candidate’ he’d like to see as the next Liverpool head coach – and it isn’t Xabi Alonso.

The Spaniard has been continually cited as a leading contender to replace Arne Slot in the Anfield dugout, with the incumbent boss subjected to intense scrutiny over his position in recent months amid a hugely underwhelming second season at the helm.

However, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein reported earlier this month that the former Real Madrid coach isn’t in FSG’s thinking at present, with the hierarchy prepared to keep faith with the Dutchman for the time being.

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Murphy names Luis Enrique as ‘outstanding candidate’ for LFC

If that stance were to change and Liverpool part ways with Slot, Murphy would like to see Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique being handed the reins at Anfield.

Speaking to Betarades.gr (via Liverpool Echo), the former Reds midfielder proclaimed: “For me, there is one outstanding candidate – Luis Enrique. Could Liverpool maybe tempt him, especially if he wins the Champions League again? Maybe he would feel like he needs a new challenge.

“He is a phenomenal coach and when you watch PSG play, you kind of feel that is how I want my team to play.”

On Alonso, Murphy said: “Xabi Alonso is an outstanding new manager and he has that connection with the Liverpool fans, which always helps from an emotional point of view. There has been a lot of talk recently about the manager’s connection with the fans – or maybe lack of connection.

“The only thing with Xabi Alonso is that he primarily is a possession based manager, just like Arne Slot to a degree. I think Liverpool fans, at least from what we know, want a more risky, high energy and all-in type of football, but he is a super young coach, so it wouldn’t surprise me if we see him as a Liverpool manager at some point.”

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Enrique would be an elite managerial appointment

Reds supporters don’t need any enlightening about Enrique’s credentials at PSG – his side have beaten us three times in the past 14 months and, particularly in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final three weeks ago, looked every bit like the European champions that they are.

The breathless 5-4 victory over Bayern Munich on Tuesday night would certainly fit the description of the ‘high-energy’ and ‘all-in’ approach that Murphy claimed Liverpool fans would crave at Anfield, and the Spaniard is two wins away from leading his team to back-to-back Champions League triumphs.

That’d be a notable achivement for PSG, who were notorious for falling short in that competition in recent years despite spending vast sums of money on big names, but have found success with a more modest recruitment model and with the quietly brilliant Enrique in the dugout.

Whenever the 55-year-old does move on from Paris, he’ll no doubt be one of the most (if not the most) sought-after coaches in world football, and he’d surely be welcomed with open arms at Anfield if the Reds were to appoint him.

FSG look set to keep backing Slot for now, but in time we hope that they don’t miss the boat if the opportunity to appoint Enrique were to arise.