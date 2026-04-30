Kerkez names Liverpool player as ‘best’ in position

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Respect between generations has been a defining theme at Anfield this season, and Milos Kerkez has now made his feelings clear about Andy Robertson as the latter prepares to leave the club.

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The Hungarian has often been preferred in Arne Slot’s system, but his latest comments underline just how important the Scotland captain has remained behind the scenes.

Kerkez full of praise for Robertson influence

Speaking via Liverpoolfc.com (as reported by ESPN), the young left-back didn’t hold back when discussing the player he has been competing with all season.

Kerkez said: “He really is a legend. Best player [Premier League left-back], I said it [before] and I also believe that.

“Because of what a player he is, how much energy he has, how much he is running and assisting and everything. It’s really unbelievable. He’s a really big player and did a lot of stuff for the club.”

Those words carry weight, particularly given the context of a season where the 22-year-old has taken on more responsibility while Robertson prepares to depart after nine years of elite service.

The Hungarian also made it clear that despite the competition for minutes, there has been no tension between the pair.

“At the end of the day, we had to compete this season for playing minutes and everything, but it’s not bad blood.”

Learning from a Liverpool legend

What stands out most is just how much Kerkez values the experience of the No.26, especially at a time when transition is already underway in the squad.

He added: “I’m younger, I came in, he also took me under [his wing], helped me a lot, gave me advice along the way. It’s good. You see these players, you want to learn from them.”

That development pathway has been highlighted before, with Virgil van Dijk pointing to the Hungarian’s improvement and the role senior players have played in guiding him through a challenging campaign.

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With Robertson set to bring his Anfield chapter to a close, Kerkez is fully aware of the responsibility that now lies ahead.

“I know it’s a big thing, he gave a lot to the club. I know I have big shoes to fill for the future, that’s for sure – and I’m going to give my best.”

From our perspective, that’s exactly what we want to hear, because while replacing a player of Robertson’s calibre is never straightforward, having someone who both respects the standard and has learned directly from it gives us a solid foundation moving forward.