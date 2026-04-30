Liverpool act after protests with major shift – but it’s not what fans wanted

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

There’s a growing shift behind the scenes at Liverpool that could significantly change how we interact with the club, with a new AI-driven strategy now being introduced at a time when fan engagement is already under scrutiny.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The move comes via a reported partnership with tech company SAS, and it raises just as many questions as it answers given the current climate around supporter relations.

Liverpool turning to AI for fan engagement

According to Broadcast Now, Liverpool are set to integrate artificial intelligence into their communication strategy with supporters, aiming to deliver more personalised digital experiences.

The report states: “Premier League club Liverpool has partnered with tech company SAS to bring AI into its fan engagement strategy.”

It goes further, explaining how the system will work in practice: “The club will use SAS Customer Intelligence 360, alongside the advanced data, analytics, and modeling of SAS® Viya to deliver personalised content to fans, including real-time fan engagement with AI agents.”

That means the club will analyse supporter behaviour to tailor everything from content to communication, with the goal of predicting what fans want and responding instantly.

With the negativity from fans to the club, and people like Gary Neville complaining about the actions of our fanbase, the AI in charge may have some difficulty relaying these messages to the hierarchy.

Chris Jennions, Liverpool’s vice president of marketing, said: “With SAS Customer Intelligence 360 we can deliver AI-powered real-time, individualised digital fan experiences, serving our supporters better than ever before.”

Timing raises questions amid fan protests

While the technology itself sounds progressive, the timing of this decision is difficult to ignore when viewed alongside ongoing ticket price protests and wider concerns about how connected the club is to its fanbase.

Supporters have already voiced frustration about limited direct communication channels, with many now relying on live chats, email responses or social media accounts rather than being able to speak directly with the club.

At the same time, organised action has been growing, with the Spirit of Shankly’s message making the situation clear: “With dialogue closed off, now is the time for action.”

That backdrop makes this AI shift feel like a step in a very different direction, because while automation may improve efficiency and response times for simple queries, it could also risk removing the human element that many fans feel is already lacking.

We can see the benefits in terms of speed and personalisation, but whether this actually strengthens the relationship between the club and its supporters, or pushes it further away, is something that will only become clear over time.