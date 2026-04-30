‘Things can change quickly’ – Liverpool given renewed hope over £78m midfield dynamo

(Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been offered a semblance of hope over a long-time transfer target who’s reportedly still of interest to the Anfield hierarchy.

Four years ago, the Reds had been heavily linked with a move for Aurelien Tchouameni (then of Monaco) before he ultimately joined Real Madrid, and rumours over an eventual move to Merseyside have remained intermittent ever since.

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What’s the latest on Tchouameni and Liverpool?

On Thursday morning, CaughtOffside transfer reporter Mark Brus shared his latest information on the French midfielder, who could be set to extend his stay in the Spanish capital despite the increasing possibility of a change of head coach at the club.

He reported that ‘Tchouameni is seen as much more likely to stay and sign a new contract at the Bernabeu than to leave the club this summer’, adding that Liverpool have maintained their interest in the 26-year-old.

He outlined: ‘This is not exactly surprising and doesn’t mean a move is happening, but things can change quickly in football, so if Los Blancos decide they want to make a few sales under a new manager, then we can expect [Manchester] United and Liverpool to be sniffing around for Tchouameni.’

Real Madrid intend to offer the Frenchman a new long-term contract to 2031 and are confident that he’ll remain at the Bernabeu, and it’s added that prospective suitors would have to stump up €80m-€90m (£69.2m-£77.9m) for him.

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Other midfielders may be more attainable for Liverpool

There is growing speculation about the possibility of Jose Mourinho returning to Real Madrid for a second spell in charge, with club president Florentino Perez reportedly keen to have him back (Sky Sports).

If that comes to pass and the former Chelsea manager decides to revamp the squad in his own image, that could give Liverpool renewed hope of finally bringing Tchouameni to Anfield after missing out on him to Los Blancos in 2022.

However, for now the likelier occurrence is that the France international extends his contract at the Bernabeu and remains committed to the LaLiga giants for another few years.

In that event, the Reds could viably turn to players already operating in the Premier League to enhance their midfield over the summer. Adam Wharton continues to be strongly linked, while Jan Molby talked up West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes as a player that the Merseysiders should target.

The door isn’t fully closed on a move for Tchouameni just yet, but realistically the London-based duo would seem to be more attainable at this moment in time.