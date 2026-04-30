Not just Salah – Kerkez names other closest Liverpool teammate

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Settling into a new club is never straightforward, but for Milos Kerkez, his first season at Liverpool has clearly been shaped by strong relationships within the squad, particularly with Mo Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai.

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The Hungarian left-back has quickly become a regular under Arne Slot, and his latest comments give us a revealing insight into the dressing room dynamic behind that transition.

Kerkez reveals close bond with Salah and Szoboszlai

Speaking via Liverpoolfc.com (as reported by ESPN), the 22-year-old explained how his connection with Salah goes back further than many might realise.

Kerkez said: “When [Salah] came [to Liverpool in 2017], I think I was living in Austria. I was really young, watching and following.”

That long-standing admiration has now turned into a genuine friendship, something that has clearly helped him adapt both on and off the pitch.

“About that time I started to watch Liverpool a lot, and now I’m here. He always said he connected really well with Balkan guys that were here from that region!”

Crucially, though, it’s not just the Egyptian King who has played a key role, with Szoboszlai forming part of a tight-knit group.

“We are close – me, him and Dom [Szoboszlai]. He accepted me really well, like everyone did, but he took me more under the wing and helped me out in many ways. Also hanging out and doing stuff.”

Influence on and off the pitch

That support has clearly gone beyond football, which often proves just as important for younger players adjusting to life at a club like Liverpool.

Kerkez continued: “I’m really thankful to him for that. It’s going to be one month more and for sure I’m going to miss him a lot.”

Those comments underline just how significant Salah’s presence has been, particularly with the forward set to leave at the end of the season after nine years at Anfield.

It also reinforces the importance of relationships within the squad, especially during a period of transition where experienced figures are moving on and younger players are stepping into bigger roles.

The Hungarian has also praised Andy Robertson for his leadership and support in the dressing room, illustrating the size of the figures the club are losing at the end of the season.

From our perspective, it’s encouraging to hear that Kerkez has built those connections so quickly, because while his performances have shown clear improvement, having that support network around him only strengthens the feeling that he’s ready to take on even more responsibility moving forward.