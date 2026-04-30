‘Odds-on favourite’ – Liverpool legend tipped for immediate managerial return

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There’s growing momentum behind a return to management for Steven Gerrard, with the Liverpool legend now strongly tipped to take charge at Burnley following a major development in the Championship.

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After Scott Parker’s departure, attention has quickly turned to potential successors, and it’s no surprise to see a familiar name leading the market.

Gerrard installed as Burnley favourite

Speaking via William Hill, spokesperson Lee Phelps confirmed that Gerrard has emerged as the clear frontrunner for the role at Turf Moor.

Phelps said: “Scott Parker standing down as Burnley boss, we’ve installed Steven Gerrard as the early odds-on 4/7 favourite to take the vacancy at Turf Moor.”

He added further context around the 45-year-old’s situation, stating: “The Liverpool legend has been out of work since January 2025 and could be the man to mastermind the relegated Clarets’ immediate return to the Premier League.”

The betting market currently places Gerrard ahead of several notable names, including Craig Bellamy, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Liam Rosenior, which underlines just how strongly he’s being backed for the position.

A big opportunity to rebuild reputation

From a Liverpool point of view, this feels like a significant moment in Gerrard’s managerial journey, especially after a mixed spell since his title-winning success with Rangers.

Our former No.8 hasn’t taken on a role since leaving Al-Ettifaq, and while there have been occasional links with jobs closer to home, nothing has materialised until now.

Burnley, despite their relegation, represent an intriguing opportunity because of their recent history of bouncing straight back to the Premier League, which could provide the platform the ex-England international needs to rebuild his reputation.

There’s also been ongoing discussion about Gerrard’s long-term ambitions, with suggestions that he could one day return to Anfield in a managerial capacity, something that would likely require a successful spell elsewhere first.

If this move does go through, we’ll all be watching closely, because seeing one of our greatest-ever players back in the dugout, and potentially thriving again, would only strengthen that narrative heading into the future.