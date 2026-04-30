‘One step away’ – Liverpool figure set to leave after agreement reached – report

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A fresh update from the transfer rumour mill has placed Richard Hughes firmly at the centre of uncertainty, with reports suggesting our sporting director could soon be on his way out of Anfield.

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The timing couldn’t feel more significant either, given the wider backdrop of change around the club, both on and off the pitch.

Hughes ‘one step away’ from Liverpool exit

According to journalist Nicolo Schira on X, via his latest update, Hughes is now extremely close to finalising a move to Saudi Arabia after initial interest earlier this year.

Schira reported: “Richard Hughes is one step away to sign for Al Hilal as new sporting director. Agreement in principle for 3-years contract as revealed last March. He is set to leave Liverpool to join the Saudi Club.”

That follows an earlier claim in March which stated: “Liverpool’s sporting director Richard Hughes is currently Al Hilal’s main target for the sporting director role. Offered 3-years contract to try to convince him to join Saudi Pro League.”

This is a situation that has been quietly building in the background, especially after suggestions that Al-Hilal had identified the Liverpool figure as their priority target.

Paul Joyce has already highlighted that Hughes’ future, alongside Michael Edwards, isn’t entirely settled, with both figures approaching the final stages of their current deals.

What this could mean for Liverpool

If the 46-year-old were to depart, it would represent another layer of instability during a summer that already looks set to bring significant change, particularly with senior players like Mo Salah and Andy Robertson moving on.

There’s also a wider debate to be had around the work carried out under Hughes so far, especially after a transfer window that has come under scrutiny, with big-money arrivals struggling to fully deliver and key departures raising questions about long-term planning.

At the same time, Fabrizio Romano had previously suggested the sporting director remained committed to the Liverpool project, which makes this latest update feel like a notable shift in direction.

Losing a senior decision-maker at this stage would only add to the uncertainty surrounding the club’s trajectory, particularly when ticket protests and fan unrest have already highlighted a disconnect between supporters and the hierarchy.

Whether this move materialises or not, it’s another situation we’ll be watching closely, because the implications could stretch far beyond one individual departure.