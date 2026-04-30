Steven Gerrard could be even closer to managerial return after big breaking news this morning

(Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Steven Gerrard could seemingly be getting closer to a return to management, in the context of reports this week and a significant development on Thursday morning.

On Monday, The Independent‘s Miguel Delaney reported that the legendary former Liverpool captain has been linked with the manager’s job at Burnley, with Bristol City also hoping to persuade him to take over from interim boss Roy Hodgson.

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The 44-year-old hasn’t worked in management since parting ways with Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq 15 months ago, but the prospect of him returning to the dugout appears to have increased in light of news which was announced today.

Burnley part ways with Scott Parker

Burnley confirmed on their official website that they have parted company with Scott Parker ‘by mutual consent’, a week after their relegation from the Premier League was rubber-stamped with four matches still to play.

Mike Jackson will take temporary charge of the Clarets for the remainder of this season, with the Lancashire club stating that ‘the process of appointing a new permanent Head Coach ahead of the 2026/27 season has begun’.

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Could this be the right time for Gerrard to take charge at Burnley?

Since leading Rangers to an unbeaten Scottish Premiership title five years ago, Gerrard’s managerial stock has taken a hit from difficult spells at Aston Villa and Al-Ettifaq, and the English club’s rise under his successor Unai Emery has painted that tenure in an even more negative light.

The 44-year-old’s name has sporadically been mentioned in line with a future vacancy at Liverpool, but realistically he’d need a notably successful stint elsewhere if he’s to put himself in the frame to manage the club that he captained with distinction with more than a decade.

Parker’s exit from Burnley doesn’t automatically guarantee that the former Reds midfielder will step in as his permanent successor, but the prospect of him taking over at Turf Moor feels more plausible after this morning’s news.

The Clarets may be at a low ebb after a third relegation from the top flight in five years, but in both previous instances they bounced back with an immediate promotion, so Gerrard may feel that the timing is right to take the job if it’s offered to him.

If he is appointed to replace Parker at Burnley, we’ll absolutely be watching his fortunes with keen interest, in the hope that he can restore his managerial reputation after the tough time he had at Aston Villa.