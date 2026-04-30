Van Dijk’s Salah comment looks prophetic after latest update

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

It started as a harmless slip in a post-match interview, but a comment from Virgil van Dijk about Mo Salah could now take on an unexpected twist as the forward’s injury situation develops.

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The Liverpool captain initially suggested the Egyptian only had “two games” left at Anfield before quickly correcting himself, but recent events mean that accidental remark might not be as far off as it first seemed.

Salah reacts to Van Dijk’s ‘two games’ comment

"He's an outstanding teammate to have, we've been through everything together" Virgil van Dijk 🤝 Mo Salah pic.twitter.com/DZPb3RPHBS — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 19, 2026

Speaking to Sky Sports Premier League, the No.11 himself addressed the moment with a light-hearted response that only added to the intrigue.

Salah said: “He said the last two games, so I don’t know if Arne told him something,” jokingly hinting that there may have been more behind the slip than first thought.

At the time, it was brushed off as nothing more than a simple mistake, especially as Liverpool still had multiple fixtures remaining in the campaign.

However, the context has shifted slightly following the attacker’s recent injury against Crystal Palace, which forced him off during the second half at Anfield.

Injury adds unexpected twist to situation

Liverpool have since confirmed the issue is only a minor muscle problem and that Salah is expected to feature again before the end of the season, which is clearly a boost for us as we push to secure Champions League football.

But when you break it down, the situation does open up the possibility, however unlikely, that Van Dijk’s original comment could end up being closer to reality than intended.

The Egyptian King has already featured once since that derby interview, meaning if his minutes are managed carefully or if any setbacks occur, there’s a scenario where he only appears one more time before his departure.

That would leave him with just two matches in total after the captain’s initial remark, turning what looked like a simple slip of the tongue into something almost prophetic.

The skipper has already praised our Egyptian King for being a ‘quick healer’ and this along with the club update suggests we should be getting a little more Mo action than was feared earlier this week.

It’s more of a quirky coincidence than anything serious, because the priority is clearly getting Salah back fit and on the pitch, but it does add an amusing subplot to the closing weeks of his Liverpool career as we prepare to say goodbye to one of the club’s all-time greats.