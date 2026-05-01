£70m Liverpool transfer could get advanced very quickly after massive Friday update

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Adam Wharton is reportedly “an option” for Liverpool this summer, reports Ben Jacobs.

The Crystal Palace midfielder is understood to have been on the Reds’ radar for several years, with the club having tracked the England international since his Blackburn Rovers days.

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This comes amid suggestions that several Liverpool stars, including Curtis Jones, could be up for sale to help fund another expensive summer transfer window.

Adam Wharton could sign for Liverpool this summer

Ben Jacobs hopped onto X (formerly Twitter) on Friday afternoon to confirm the Merseysiders’ ongoing interest in the 22-year-old.

With both Alexis Mac Allister and Jones potentially on the chopping block, Arne Slot’s men may need to dip into the market to replenish their midfield numbers.

As reported last week on @talkSPORT, Adam Wharton an option for Liverpool.⬇️ https://t.co/MT0Ab6242a — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) May 1, 2026

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The key thing for Liverpool, however, as far as we at Empire of the Kop are concerned, is ensuring that we have a clear idea about the makeup of our midfield going into the 2026/27 season.

The most logical next step is to establish Florian Wirtz as your bolt-on No.10 behind a rank of three attackers. Once we establish that, we know we’re potentially looking at a double pivot behind the Germany international.

And at least one of those two options needs to be a “battler” who can win duels as well as be comfortable on the ball.

Does Wharton fit that particular bill?

What do the stats say about Wharton at Crystal Palace?

For Jeremain Pennant, the choice is simple. Wharton or Elliott Anderson should be at the top of Liverpool’s list to fill the No.6 spot.

Now, we can’t really see us forking out the £100m or so that Nottingham Forest want for the 23-year-old. So that leaves his Crystal Palace counterpart – reportedly valued at £70m (Football 365). That’s a figure we can see Liverpool uhming and ahing over less.

Now, statistically speaking, we can see why Adam Wharton has caught the eye at Anfield.

Adam Wharton stats at Crystal Palace Percentiles 0.25 xA 95th 1.38 chances created 78th 0.51 big chances created 96th 5.5 recoveries 77th 0.5 possession won in final third 73rd

* Adam Wharton stats at Crystal Palace in 2025/26 (per 90) in the Premier League (Fotmob)

He’s clearly one of the most creative midfielders in the Premier League at this moment in time.

The big concern for us, however, is what the Englishman offers against the ball. We’re not necessarily fussed with his limited defensive contributions (10.49 per 90, ranking in the 56th percentile).

But there should be an eyebrow or two raised at his limited duels won percentage (49.6% per 90, ranking in the 33rd percentile).

Ideally, Liverpool need a player who can do both to a more than proficient standard.

Of course, if we do end up losing both Jones and Mac Allister this summer, we could see this being a transfer that gets moved along quite quickly ahead of the World Cup.