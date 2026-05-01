‘Credit where due’ – son of former Liverpool player impressing in academy

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

There’s been plenty of focus on Liverpool’s first-team transition this season, but behind the scenes at Liverpool, the next generation is quietly building momentum, with one young defender in particular starting to stand out.

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A player who has undergone a positional switch is now earning praise from within the academy setup, and it’s another sign that the club’s long-term future remains in safe hands.

Academy defender impressing after position change

Speaking via Liverpoolfc.com, U18s head coach Simon Wiles highlighted the development of Prince Cisse, son of former Red Djibril Cisse, after his move to centre back.

Wiles said: “Prince has done well and credit where credit is due. He has applied himself every single day in the best way he possibly can and we always talk about him being the best version of himself daily.”

That kind of feedback isn’t handed out lightly, especially at a club where expectations are high even at youth level.

The Liverpool coach continued to underline the teenager’s mentality, adding: “He has really bought into that and it comes down to him as a person. He is really committed to improving and committed to his learning.”

Another talent emerging from Liverpool’s academy

What stands out most here isn’t just the positional change, but the attitude behind it, because adapting from an attacking role into centre-back isn’t an easy transition at any level.

The young defender’s willingness to learn has clearly caught the attention of staff at Kirkby, with Wiles explaining how that mindset could define his trajectory.

He added: “When you have that sort of attitude and you can take onboard the information we are trying to give and try to help him as a defender, that will put him in a good place and we are hoping to see him progress more.”

It’s another reminder that while the first team continues to evolve, the academy pipeline remains strong, with players like Rio Ngumoha already being tipped for big futures and others like Will Wright earning exposure in senior training sessions.

Prince Cisse may still be early in his development, but based on the praise coming from within the club, he’s certainly one to keep an eye on as Liverpool continue to build for the years ahead.