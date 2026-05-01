Injured Liverpool man spotted smiling at Kirkby training session

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

There was a small but encouraging moment for Liverpool supporters in the latest training images released ahead of the trip to Old Trafford, as Conor Bradley was spotted at the AXA Training Centre.

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The Northern Ireland international hasn’t featured since January following a serious injury, but his presence around the squad is a positive sign as his recovery continues.

Bradley spotted in Liverpool training gallery

A welcome sight back in training 🤩 pic.twitter.com/5ELUzv4ip6 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) May 1, 2026

The club shared an update via Liverpoolfc.com as part of their latest behind-the-scenes coverage.

Among those images, Bradley could be seen smiling while walking down the stairs, which immediately caught the attention of fans.

However, it’s worth noting that there were no photos of the defender working in the gym or out on the grass, suggesting his return to full training isn’t imminent just yet.

Recovery continues after serious injury setback

The 22-year-old suffered a significant injury earlier this year, with concerns at the time that his absence could stretch well into the latter part of 2026, highlighting just how long this recovery process may be.

One injury expert stated: “If there’s any return in 2026 it would be a massive bonus for Liverpool, but it could quite easily stretch into the early part of 2027.”

That context makes even a small update like this meaningful, because seeing the full-back back around the environment is an important step in itself.

Bradley himself has already shown the right mentality throughout his rehabilitation, posting after surgery: ‘A big blow but surgery is done so the comeback starts now.

‘It won’t be for a little while but I already can’t wait to get back playing for Liverpool and Northern Ireland.’

For us, it’s less about when he returns right now and more about ensuring he comes back fully fit, because at his best, the young defender has already proven he can be a major asset.

This latest sighting might not signal an immediate comeback, but it’s another reminder that progress is being made behind the scenes, and that’s exactly what we want to see at this stage.