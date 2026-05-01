Liverpool fans unveil emotional Robertson and Jota mural

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

A powerful new tribute to Andy Robertson has been spotted near Anfield, and it’s one that perfectly captures the human side of Liverpool.

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With the Scotland international preparing to leave the club this summer, supporters have created a mural that doesn’t just celebrate his footballing achievements, but also his connection with Diogo Jota.

Robertson and Jota mural captures special bond

Images shared on X by @BrianDurand56 show a mural featuring Robertson, alongside a second image of the left-back embracing the Portuguese forward.

Alongside the artwork is a heartfelt message which reads: “I nicknamed him Diogo MacJota. We Often Joked he was Irish. So genuine, just normal and real.”

It’s a simple quote, but it says everything about how Jota was viewed by teammates, and why that relationship resonated so strongly with fans.

The embrace captured in the mural feels deliberate, because it reflects a genuine friendship that was often visible during their time together on the pitch.

A legacy built on more than football

Robertson himself has previously opened up on what Jota meant to him, sharing an emotional message after tributes were left at Anfield.

He wrote: “MacJota, our hearts are broken but feeling very grateful for the memories you gave us all! I will miss you. Love you brother. Robbo x,”

That connection goes beyond football, and it’s why this mural feels so significant as the 32-year-old edges towards the end of his Liverpool career.

Speaking to BBC Sport, the Liverpool vice-captain also reflected on how moments like this change perspective, saying: “It puts life into perspective as to what’s important – spending time with your family, spending time with your kids, because you never know what’s around the corner.”

As Robertson prepares for his next chapter, with his departure already confirmed, this mural stands as a reminder of what he gave us, not just in terms of trophies and assists, but in the relationships he built and the memories he leaves behind.