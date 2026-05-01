Sky Sports: Deal for £43.1m midfielder confirmed & Liverpool have Curtis Jones decision to make

(Photos by Kate McShane & Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Kobbie Mainoo has signed a five-year deal at Manchester United, keeping him at the club until 2031, Sky Sports confirms.

After growing concerns that Ruben Amorim’s poor treatment of the Englishman could see a valuable academy product moved on in the summer, the 21-year-old has now committed his future to Old Trafford.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

A show of faith in the club’s soul that Liverpool would arguably do well to follow themselves with Curtis Jones.

Liverpool must extend Curtis Jones and protect their soul

While the point can be reasonably made that you wouldn’t necessarily build a side around the Scouser, he’s perhaps one of the most underrated assets in this Liverpool squad.

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

These last few weeks of Premier League action have certainly underlined that point. Jones has been more than happy to put in a shift whenever and wherever Liverpool have felt short in numbers.

Arne Slot acknowledged as much in his post-Everton review of the 25-year-old’s outing at right-back: “He has hardly played there in his career and the way he does it is a big compliment, he played two good games and was even better defensively vs. Palace than vs. Everton.”

Curtis Jones’ rating vs Crystal Palace Curtis Jones’ rating vs Everton 7.7/10 8.4/10

* Curtis Jones’ player rating across two Premier League fixtures (Fotmob)

In a potential mirror of Bayern Munich’s use of Konrad Laimer at right-back, may Liverpool have found an unexpected solution to their right-back problem?

It’s not the most ideal use of Curtis Jones, but positional versatility should never be sniffed at.

Liverpool must follow Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo example

Sky Sports update on €50m-valued [£43.1m] (Transfermarkt) Mainoo’s contract situation should be a reminder to all of the value in respecting local talent.

While we wouldn’t go as far as to claim that Curtis Jones possesses a higher ceiling than his Man Utd counterpart (he doesn’t), Liverpool should still see the value in keeping a Scouse heartbeat in the side.

That’s not to diminish our No.17’s talent by the way – he’s more than good enough for Arne Slot’s men. In fact, he’s arguably been Liverpool’s second-best midfielder this season behind Dominik Szoboszlai.

Certainly, it remains a great mystery as to why an extremely out-of-form Alexis Mac Allister has largely remained a mainstay in the starting-XI.

We appreciate that Liverpool may need to move some assets on in order to get the squad back in title-fighting shape.

But there’s no reason for this to come at the cost of the club’s soul.

Don’t sell Curtis Jones this summer, Liverpool.