Slot explains key issue holding Isak back despite Liverpool breakthrough

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

There’s been no shortage of noise around Liverpool lately, from ticket price protests to questions over performances, but Arne Slot’s latest comments on Alexander Isak offer a reminder that some of our issues are far more tactical than they might first appear.

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After finally getting on the scoresheet at Anfield against Crystal Palace, attention has quickly turned to whether the Swedish forward can now build momentum in the final weeks of the season.

Slot highlights key Isak issue after injury struggles

Speaking via Liverpool’s official YouTube channel, Arne Slot addressed the situation around Alexander Isak and why consistency has been difficult to find.

Asked how important the remaining game of the season are, our Dutch head coach explained: “Important as the more he touches the ball the more chance we have scoring goals.

“Makes sense if player has been out for such a long time that connections need to be built. Good thing is we have some training time now.”

It’s a simple point, but an important one, because the No.9 hasn’t just been dealing with form, he’s been trying to rebuild rhythm after a stop-start campaign filled with injury setbacks.

Virgil van Dijk reinforced that view after our victory against Palace, admitting: “It is quite an understatement to say he’s had a tough year… But now he is fit and we all know what he can bring.”

Why these final games matter for Isak

The timing of Slot’s comments feels significant, especially with the run-in offering rare training opportunities to finally build those attacking relationships.

Florian Wirtz has already hinted at the same issue, saying: “I think it’s also important for him that we feed him with balls because if he’s just there on top alone then it’s hard for him to score goals.”

That lack of connection has been obvious at times this season, with the Swedish international often isolated, something that becomes even more pronounced when confidence is low.

Now though, after breaking his Anfield duck, there’s a sense that momentum could shift if we can keep supplying him properly.

With supporters already questioning the club’s direction off the pitch, performances like this take on added importance, because they’re the clearest way to rebuild belief.

For Isak, these final games aren’t just about goals, they’re about proving he can become the focal point of Slot’s attack moving forward, and that starts with getting him involved as much as possible.