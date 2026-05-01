Slot hints at Liverpool staff changes after mid-season departure

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

There’s already tension around Liverpool right now, with ticket price protests highlighting a growing disconnect between supporters and decision-makers, and Arne Slot’s latest comments suggest change isn’t limited to what we see on the pitch.

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The Dutchman has now opened up on backroom adjustments, hinting that further shifts could still be on the horizon.

Slot addresses Liverpool backroom changes

Speaking via Liverpool’s official YouTube channel, Arne Slot reflected on the departure of a member of staff earlier this season, set-piece coach Aaron Briggs.

Our head coach explained: “We all know we lost a member of staff during the season, we parted ways. So it makes complete sense for this club if someone is leaving that you look at replacing.”

That decision came midway through the campaign, with the role handled internally since, though Slot’s comments suggest it may not remain that way for long.

He continued by outlining the broader philosophy behind these decisions: “In general you are looking to improve player wise and staff wise. Always keeping eyes open.”

More change possible behind the scenes

This isn’t happening in isolation either, because there’s already been turnover within the coaching setup over the past year, with John Heitinga leaving and Giovanni van Bronckhorst coming in, while further uncertainty remains.

Van Bronckhorst has been linked with opportunities elsewhere, which could again leave a gap that needs filling.

Slot previously made it clear that Briggs’ departure wasn’t taken lightly, stating: “He was a part – and a big part – of us winning the league last season… he has been a big help to me.”

That context matters, because while changes are often framed as improvements, they also mean losing continuity, something that can have a real impact over time.

At a moment when fans are already questioning the direction of the club, hearing that both the playing squad and the coaching staff are subject to ongoing review only adds to that sense of transition.

Whether these moves ultimately strengthen us or create further instability will become clearer in the months ahead, but for now, it’s evident that the rebuild isn’t just happening on the pitch.