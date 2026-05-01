Slot names three injury concerns before Man Utd clash as Liverpool issues mount

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

There’s a growing sense that things aren’t quite aligning for Liverpool right now, and that feeling extends beyond the pitch as Arne Slot addressed fresh injury concerns ahead of our trip to Manchester United.

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With supporters still protesting ticket prices and questioning the club’s direction, the Dutchman’s latest update only adds to the unease around availability in key areas.

Slot delivers mixed update on Alisson, Salah and Kerkez

Speaking via Liverpoolfc.com, Arne Slot provided a detailed assessment of the current situation, starting with the Brazilian goalkeeper.

Our head coach explained: “For us it’s a bonus every player that comes back because now if you add Mo [Salah] to the injury list, it’s getting longer and longer, but that’s been throughout the whole season.”

On Alisson Becker specifically, the boss added: “Ali hasn’t trained with us yet. [He is] very close to training with us, I have to hear today from the medical staff if he is able to train today or either tomorrow or otherwise the start of next week.”

He made it clear there would be no unnecessary risks taken, stating: “He is very close but of course, also we don’t want to take any risks, because that’s never what you do with a player and that’s also not what we do now.”

Meanwhile, Hungarian full-back Milos Kerkez is also dealing with a minor issue, with Slot confirming: “Milos has had some niggles… but I expect him to either train today or tomorrow.”

Availability concerns underline bigger Liverpool issue

The update arrives shortly after the club confirmed Mo Salah will return before the end of the season, with the Egyptian forward suffering only a minor muscle injury, though his availability for Old Trafford remains uncertain.

That’s significant because, as Opta have highlighted, Salah, Alisson, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson account for 1,518 appearances for Liverpool, more than the rest of the squad combined, which shows just how much experience we’re relying on.

With the No.1 still not back in training and our No.11 not guaranteed for the weekend, there’s a genuine question over how strong we’ll be against a direct rival for a top-three finish.

Freddie Woodman’s impressive display against Crystal Palace offers some reassurance if Alisson isn’t ready, while Kerkez’s situation could open the door for Robertson again as he approaches his Anfield farewell.

Still, at a time when fans are already questioning the club’s direction, the growing injury list only adds another layer of concern heading into one of the biggest fixtures of the run-in.