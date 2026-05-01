Sutton predicts entertaining Man Utd vs Liverpool clash with goals expected

(Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

There’s a strange feeling heading into Liverpool’s trip to Old Trafford, with both teams sitting in strong positions yet neither fully convincing, and we know this is still a fixture that always carries weight regardless of the table.

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With Champions League qualification all but secured for both sides, the stakes might feel lower on paper, but the rivalry with Manchester United means neither team will want to come out on the wrong side of the result.

Sutton predicts goals in Old Trafford clash

Writing for BBC Sport, Chris Sutton admitted the game is difficult to call, saying: “Apart from the future of both managers, it doesn’t feel like many people are talking much about either club here, which feels odd before such a grudge match between two old rivals.”

The former striker pointed to inconsistency on both sides, adding: “It’s impossible to predict how this one will turn out. Manchester United were lucky to edge past Brentford on Monday, while Liverpool got a good win over Crystal Palace to take a bit of heat off Arne Slot.”

That reflects what we’ve seen in recent weeks, because while results have improved, performances haven’t always been convincing.

Key battle could define the game

Sutton highlighted Bruno Fernandes as a major threat, warning: “Bruno Fernandes has had an outstanding season for United, and Liverpool will need to stop the Portuguese Pied Piper from leading them a merry dance.”

At the same time, the BBC pundit pointed towards Alexander Isak as our key figure, especially after his goal against Palace, explaining: “Alexander Isak scoring in that game felt big for him and Liverpool after he has had such a stop-start campaign.”

Sutton ultimately expects a close encounter, concluding: “It could be that an individual – either Bruno or Isak – steps up again to win the game for their team, but I am going for an entertaining draw. Sutton’s prediction: 2-2”

That mirrors what the data suggests too, with Opta also highlighting this as the most likely draw of the weekend, while Jamie Carragher has similarly backed a stalemate.

Given the context, it feels like one moment of quality could decide it, but a draw wouldn’t surprise anyone.