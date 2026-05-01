‘Two players threw up’ – Milner reveals brutal Klopp training at Liverpool

(Photo by Sascha Steinbach/Bongarts/Getty Images)

There’s been plenty of debate around intensity levels at Liverpool this season, and fresh insight from James Milner will only added fuel to that discussion.

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With fan protests ongoing and questions being asked about standards on and off the pitch, the former Red’s recollection of life under Jurgen Klopp offers a stark reminder of what once defined us.

Milner reveals extreme Klopp training standards

Speaking on That Peter Crouch Podcast, James Milner gave a vivid account of just how demanding Klopp’s early sessions were, and it’s clear they were on a completely different level.

The Leeds-born midfielder said: “You wouldn’t believe training… One of the first international breaks, I was suspended or something for England, so I couldn’t play, so I was at the club, and I think two of the boys threw up in one of the first sessions we did.”

That alone tells you everything about the physical demands, but the former No.7 went further when describing the relentless tempo.

He added: “The tempo was just through the roof. It was ridiculous. It was all about intensity, next situation.

“You’re playing with one ball here, and he’d kick another in, and he’d say, ‘New ball,’ and you all had to sprint to that one.”

Milner even highlighted how those sessions pushed players to their limits physically, explaining: “The number of sessions… he always used to do a double after a day off in the early days… these aren’t sessions where it’s like coming out of a tinkle, it’s like sprints.

“The amount of hamstrings we had that first season was unbelievable.”

Contrast with current Liverpool concerns

What stands out from those comments is how non-negotiable intensity was under Klopp, with the 40-year-old admitting: “You’ve gone from one [tempo] to another, and it took time to develop.

“Some players can’t ever get there. I suppose it was, ‘If you’re here, this is how we do it.’”

Our former vice captain also discussed how mentality was all wrong at the club before the German arrived, something our legendary boss also managed to shift.

That mentality shift was crucial to the success that followed, and it’s something many supporters feel has dipped during this current campaign under Arne Slot.

Paul Joyce recently pointed to the absence of personalities like Milner when analysing the squad’s struggles, writing: “What they would give to have someone like Jordan Henderson or James Milner back in the fold right now.”

That sentiment reflects a wider concern, because while modern approaches may prioritise recovery and player management, there’s a growing sense that the relentless edge Klopp demanded might be exactly what we’re missing.

As protests continue around ticket pricing and the broader direction of the club, Milner’s comments serve as a reminder that engagement isn’t just about communication, it’s about what we see on the pitch, and the intensity that once made Liverpool feared.