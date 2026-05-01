‘Very well, not perfect’ – Slot gives verdict on Jones in new role

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

There’s been plenty of focus on decisions off the pitch at Liverpool, but Arne Slot’s handling of Curtis Jones is another example of how much adaptation has been needed on it this season.

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With supporters protesting and questioning direction, performances and tactical tweaks like this have taken on even greater importance in shaping how we finish the campaign.

Slot praises Jones adaptation at right-back

Speaking via Liverpool’s official YouTube channel, Arne Slot gave a detailed assessment of how Curtis Jones has handled his unexpected role on the right side of defence.

Our head coach explained: “Very well, not perfect but then who is perfect?

“But he has hardly played there in his career and the way he does it is a big compliment, he played two good games and was even better defensively vs. Palace than vs. Everton.”

That context is key, because the Scouser has been asked to fill in amid ongoing injury issues in that position, something that has disrupted the balance of the side for much of the season.

Slot also highlighted the 25-year-old’s mentality, adding: “He always shows great personality wherever he plays, never afraid to have the ball or take a risk, which maybe he has to change a little bit at right-back.”

A solution to a long-standing Liverpool problem?

Right-back has been a problem area all season, with multiple options unavailable at different stages, which has forced creative solutions from the Dutch boss.

Jones stepping in has allowed us to keep Dominik Szoboszlai in midfield, rather than shifting him wide, and that balance could prove crucial in the final weeks.

The England international’s defensive output has already caught the eye, with reports noting: “Curtis Jones won possession 16 times against Everton, the most by any player in a single Premier League match this season.”

That ability to regain the ball and remain composed in possession explains why Slot trusts him, particularly when the system demands control.

Paul Joyce has also highlighted just how effective the academy graduate has been overall, pointing out that he ranks among the league’s best midfielders for passing volume, accuracy and ball carries.

At a time when we’re searching for stability, both in performances and identity, Jones’ versatility might be one of the more positive developments.

It might not be perfect, as Slot admitted, but right now, it’s a solution that’s working when we need it most.