‘We tried to sign them’ – Pochettino admits Liverpool beat Spurs to key duo

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

There’s a sense of frustration around Liverpool right now, both on and off the pitch, and fresh comments from Mauricio Pochettino have only served to remind us how fine the margins can be when building a successful side.

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With supporters protesting ticket prices and questioning decisions at board level, it’s a timely reminder that recruitment choices can define entire eras.

Pochettino admits Liverpool beat Spurs to key signings

Speaking on Stick to Football, Mauricio Pochettino opened up on Tottenham’s failed attempts to sign two players who would go on to become central figures under Jurgen Klopp.

The Argentine explained: “I think I can tell you, we tried, I think it was 2016 after we finished the season, we tried to sign two players and I think it’s public.

“And after they moved to another club that after they won the Premier League and they beat us in the in the Champion League final.”

When pressed on the names, the former Spurs boss confirmed: “Sadio Mane and Gini Wijnaldum and yes for different reason we can’t achieve that but I think it’s always you need some this luck to bring these players in.”

He even acknowledged the long-term impact of that decision, adding: “I remember that we were also interested in them but they decide to move to to Liverpool and after they both beat us in 2019.”

A reminder of what built Klopp’s Liverpool

Those two signings proved pivotal for us, with Sadio Mane and Georginio Wijnaldum forming part of the spine that delivered both the Champions League and Premier League.

Wijnaldum himself once explained why his role worked so well under Klopp, saying: “It’s always difficult to say what is the perfect midfielder but I think at Liverpool, my style fit good… maybe for Liverpool I was but I can understand for other teams it will be difficult.”

Mane too was a revelation, someone our former boss still speaks about and most recently saying, “What a player he was” was a simple example of his adoration for the Senegalese winger.

At a time when fans are making their voices heard about the direction of the club, Pochettino’s comments underline a simple truth, because while engagement off the pitch matters, it’s decisions like these that ultimately shape success on it.

Back then, we got them right, and the rewards followed.