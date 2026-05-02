Carrick shares positive Manchester United injury update before Liverpool clash

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

There is never a straightforward trip to Manchester United, and the latest update from Old Trafford suggests we won’t be catching them at a weakened moment.

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Speaking via ManUtd.com, head coach Michael Carrick offered a largely positive assessment of his squad ahead of the clash with Liverpool.

Manchester United injury update ahead of Liverpool clash

United come into the game on the back of a win over Brentford, and the mood inside their camp appears to be improving at just the wrong time for us.

“We’re in good shape really,” Carrick said during his pre-match press conference.

“Matheus has done a little bit of work, so we’re hopeful. We’re not sure but we’re hopeful.”

That refers to Matheus Cunha, who missed the last game with a hip issue but is now pushing to be involved, while there is also optimism surrounding Luke Shaw despite his recent withdrawal.

The England international has started every Premier League game this season and could once again be available, which would be a significant boost for the home side.

Who is out for Manchester United?

It’s not all positive news for United, though, and there are still some notable absentees we could look to exploit.

Lisandro Martinez remains suspended as he serves the third game of a ban following his red card against Leeds, while Matthijs de Ligt is still working his way back from a back injury.

Carrick confirmed the Dutch defender isn’t ready yet.

“Matta is still a little bit further [off] and not involved in the game,” the United boss added.

Beyond that, however, the overall message is clear, because United are close to full strength at a crucial stage of the season.

That fits with wider expectations around the game, with Opta’s supercomputer suggesting this is the most likely draw of the weekend, while Jamie Carragher has already predicted a tight contest between two sides who have found results without always convincing.

For us, it means this won’t be a case of taking advantage of injuries or disruption, it’s going to require a proper performance if we’re to go to Old Trafford and get the result we need.