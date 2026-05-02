Forgotten Liverpool midfielder scores stunning goal in training clip

(Picture via Liverpoolfc.com)

There are always moments in training clips that catch the eye, but few will have surprised supporters as much as seeing James McConnell step up and deliver a stunning finish alongside some of our biggest names.

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In footage shared by Liverpool on X, the 21-year-old midfielder was involved in a shooting drill with the likes of Florian Wirtz, Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Jeremie Frimpong, and it was the academy product who arguably produced the standout moment.

Forgotten Liverpool midfielder reminds fans of his quality

The clip shows each player taking turns to strike at goal, with plenty of quality on display, but McConnell’s effort stood out as a clean, confident finish that underlined exactly why he was so highly rated coming through the ranks.

For many supporters, it was a reminder of a player who has largely faded from view this season, despite once being tipped as someone capable of breaking into the first team.

That absence isn’t without explanation, because the England youth international spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Ajax, where things didn’t quite go to plan.

The Dutch side confirmed earlier this year that his loan had been terminated, noting that he had made just seven appearances and hadn’t been involved with the squad since early January.

Opportunity still there despite quiet season

Despite that setback, there’s still belief within the club that McConnell has something to offer, with Arne Slot previously speaking positively about the youngster’s potential.

Our boss admitted last season that he “liked him a lot” and hinted that regular football could be key to his development, which makes his current situation all the more intriguing heading into the summer.

With competition in midfield fierce and players like Szoboszlai and Gravenberch firmly established, opportunities have been limited, but moments like this serve as a timely reminder that the talent is still there.

As we prepare for the trip to Manchester United, this training clip might not change immediate selection plans, but it does raise an interesting question about what comes next for McConnell.

Whether that’s another loan or a renewed push for minutes with us, the ability he showed in that drill suggests he shouldn’t be written off just yet.