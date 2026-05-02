Klopp tells Salah exactly what Liverpool legacy means in emotional clip

(Pictures via TNT Sports on YouTube)

There are moments that define an era, and the message from Jurgen Klopp to Mo Salah feels like one of them as we approach the end of a remarkable Liverpool chapter.

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During an interview with Steven Gerrard on TNT Sports, the former boss surprised the Egyptian with a pre-recorded message that perfectly captured their journey together at Liverpool.

Klopp’s message to Salah shows what Liverpool was built on

The German began by acknowledging the significance of the moment, addressing both Salah and Gerrard in a way only he could.

“Two of my legends are sitting together… Stevie, you know how much I love you. But Mo, it was an absolute honour to work with you. It was a pleasure as well… not every minute but most of the time.”

It was a typically honest Klopp line, mixing humour with genuine appreciation, before he reflected on the promise he made when Salah first arrived at Anfield.

“And you remember when we came together I said let’s create a special story and let’s make sure that when we see each other in 10, 15, 20 years’ time and look back we cannot avoid a smile.”

A legacy Liverpool will never forget

That message hits differently now, because everything Klopp spoke about has come true, with Salah becoming one of the defining figures of this era.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager made that clear as he closed his tribute.

“And I have that smile when I think of our time together.

“I’m just super happy and thankful that I was part of the whole journey for a while. And all the best for what’s coming up. There are still a few good years to come… have a great time.”

For us, it ties directly into everything Salah has said himself, whether that’s calling for Jordan Henderson to receive a proper send-off or explaining the desire that drove him to chase the standards set by Gerrard and Kenny Dalglish.

What Klopp described at the very start, creating something special and leaving with a smile, is exactly what this Liverpool side has done.

As players move on and eras change, moments like this remind us that while individuals come and go, the story they build together is what truly lasts.