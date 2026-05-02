Liverpool make official response to Salah’s Henderson request

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

There are moments when a club quietly makes its position clear, and Liverpool may have just done exactly that regarding Jordan Henderson.

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Mo Salah made an emotional plea for supporters to give the former captain a proper send-off when he returns to Anfield with Brentford, and now the club itself has amplified that message.

By publishing the Egyptian’s comments on its official website, Liverpool have effectively endorsed the idea, even if no formal announcement has been made.

Liverpool share Salah’s Henderson message

Via Liverpoolfc.com, the club highlighted the forward’s words in full, underlining just how strongly the No.11 feels about the situation.

“Mo Salah explains Anfield wish for Jordan Henderson.”

The piece then reiterated the context around the final-day meeting with Brentford, when Henderson is expected to return to L4 for the first time since his abrupt exit in 2023.

Salah’s message itself left little room for interpretation.

“Last game of the season is against Brentford. People in the city know how much it meant to Hendo also, being here and captain of the club for 12 years.”

“He didn’t get the send-off or farewell he deserved because he left immediately.”

‘This is Liverpool’ – message now backed by club

What makes this significant is not just what the Egyptian King said, but the fact the club chose to publish it so prominently.

Liverpool didn’t need to share those comments, but by doing so, they’ve made it clear they’re aligned with the sentiment that something should be done for the former skipper.

Salah went even further in his plea, stressing the importance of Henderson’s role during our most successful modern era.

“Without him and being there in the dressing room, without him we wouldn’t have achieved what we achieved.”

That point has been echoed elsewhere too, with Paul Joyce previously noting how much we’ve missed figures like Henderson and James Milner, while Jamie Carragher has insisted the Sunderland-born midfielder “should still be at Liverpool”.

The reality is Henderson’s exit came too quickly for any proper goodbye, but now, with time having passed and emotions settled, there’s an opportunity to correct that.

With Salah and Andy Robertson also set to say farewell, the final day against Brentford is shaping up to be an emotional occasion, and Liverpool’s decision to share this message suggests they expect, and perhaps hope, that supporters respond in kind.