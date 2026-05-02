Man United fans encouraged to join forces with Liverpool in Diogo Jota tribute at Old Trafford

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Manchester United fans have been encouraged to join forces with their Liverpool counterparts in paying tribute to Diogo Jota during the teams’ Premier League fixture at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Tomorrow marks 10 months to the day since the Portugal international and his brother Andre Silva were killed in a car crash in northern Spain, and the Reds’ forever number 20 has been commemorated by supporters in the corresponding minute of every LFC game this season.

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Man United fans encouraged to partake in Jota tribute

As reported by David McDonnell for SPORTbible, one Red Devils fan has submitted a proposal to the Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST) that the home crowd respond to the away supporters’ 20th-minute tribute in memory of Jota during the match on Sunday with applause.

It’s been mooted as a reciprocal gesture after Liverpool fans showed solidarity with Cristiano Ronaldo in the seventh minute of United’s visit to Anfield four years ago, just after the Portuguese legend had tragically lost one of his newborn twins.

MUST have reportedly encouraged the home fans at Old Trafford to gauge support for the proposal within their own fan groups, in the belief that such gestures are most impactful when evolving organically among the fanbase, rather than being led by the club.

Man United have previously shown class in paying respects to Jota

Such is the rivalry between the two clubs that, sadly, this fixture has been marred by tragedy chanting in the past from bigoted morons whose actions have no place in society.

However, such despicable behaviour is perpetrated by a minority, and it must be acknowledged that Manchester United acted with the utmost class and dignity with their own tribute to Jota at Anfield shortly after his death last July.

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Their captain Bruno Fernandes was a friend of Diogo from their shared involvement in the Portugal national team, and ahead of the teams’ previous fixture this term, he spoke of how ‘difficult’ it would be to play against Liverpool and not have his compatriot on the pitch.

There will always be animosity between supporters of the two clubs in terms of trying to outdo each other on the field, and beating the other is regarded among the highlights of the season for the victorious fan base.

However, any hostility should solely be kept to matters on the pitch, rather than seeping into vile chanting in the stands.

If Man United supporters show solidarity by joining in the away fans’ 20th-minute tribue to Jota at Old Trafford tomorrow, it’d represent a powerful moment of unity and would be warmly appreciated by everyone connected with Liverpool.