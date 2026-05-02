McCoist backs Liverpool but Fletcher tips Man Utd win

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There is something slightly unusual about this weekend’s clash between Liverpool and Manchester United, and the contrasting predictions from two well-known figures only underline that feeling.

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Despite being one of the biggest rivalries in world football, this fixture arrives with both sides relatively secure in the race for Champions League football, which has shifted the tone around the game.

Speaking via TNT Sports, Darren Fletcher and Ally McCoist offered very different views on how things might unfold at Old Trafford.

Fletcher backs United despite Liverpool momentum

The commentator made it clear he still sees this as a marquee fixture, even if the stakes feel slightly reduced compared to previous years.

“For me, it’s the best fixture in English football. It’s a great rivalry. Both sides have weaknesses, so I think there could be goals. I’m going for Man Utd to edge it.”

Prediction: Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool.

That assessment reflects a wider uncertainty around both teams, with neither consistently convincing despite picking up results in recent weeks.

McCoist sides with Liverpool in split prediction

In contrast, the Scottish pundit has gone the other way, backing us to come out on top in what could be an open contest.

Ally has gone for a 2-1 Liverpool win.

That split opinion says a lot about where both teams are right now, because while we’ve won our last three matches, performances haven’t always been dominant, something Jamie Carragher recently alluded to when questioning the overall level of both sides.

It also ties into Opta’s projections, which suggest this is the most likely draw of the weekend, highlighting just how difficult it is to call.

From our perspective, there is still plenty on the line, even if it doesn’t quite carry the title-deciding weight of previous meetings, because finishing strongly and securing Champions League football remains crucial.

With Mo Salah missing out and Alexander Isak only just finding rhythm again, individual moments could decide it, exactly as Fletcher suggested.

Ultimately, whether it’s McCoist backing us or Fletcher leaning towards United, the reality is this feels like a game balanced on fine margins rather than one clear favourite.