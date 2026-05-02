‘Definitely…’ – Mo Salah provides injury update which’ll have Liverpool fans rejoicing

Images via TNT Sports and Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Mo Salah has reassured Liverpool fans that they’ll ‘definitely’ get at least one more chance to see him in action before he leaves the club in a few weeks’ time.

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When the Egyptian winger pulled up with a muscle injury in the 3-1 win over Crystal Palace last Saturday, there was an immediate fear that it’d be his last-ever involvement in a red shirt after nine glorious years.

There were initial reports that his season had come to a premature end, but LFC released a statement earlier this week which affirmed that the 33-year-old ‘is expected to be available to play again’ before the end of the campaign.

Salah says he’ll ‘definitely’ play again this season

In an interview with Steven Gerrard for TNT Sports, Salah was asked if there is a ‘chance’ that he’ll return from injury in time for Liverpool’s final-day Premier League fixture against Brentford in three weeks’ time.

The Reds’ number 11 confidently stated: “Yeah, for sure. The injury is fine. Definitely. I probably will be [back] before that, probably.”

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We should get at least one more glimpse of Salah in a red shirt

The win over Palace last weekend was tempered by the sight of Salah limping off injured and looking emotional as he reciprocated the fans’ applause, with his facial expression suggesting that he was fearing his Liverpool career had just ended.

Thankfully, the diagnosis was much less severe than it initially appeared, and while he’ll miss out on one last chance to terrorise Manchester United tomorrow, we’ll simply be glad to see him getting even one more appearance for the Reds before his poignant farewell later this month.

His comment that he’ll ‘probably’ return before the final-day fixture against Brentford hints at the firm possibility of him also being involved away to Aston Villa the previous weekend, with the date of that fixture depending on the outcome of the Europa League semi-final against Nottingham Forest.

That Salah himself has emphatically declared he should have at least one more outing in a Liverpool shirt will delight the supporters who’ve worshipped him for everything he’s done for the club since his arrival in 2017.

It looks as though we might yet be granted the fairytale ending for the Egyptian King at Anfield on 24 May.