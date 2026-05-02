‘Not a classic’ – Shearer makes Liverpool vs United prediction

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

There’s a growing theme emerging ahead of this weekend’s clash between Liverpool and Manchester United, and it’s not one that screams classic encounter.

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With both sides sitting in strong positions to secure Champions League qualification, the sense is that this fixture, while still huge, doesn’t quite carry the same edge it once did.

That feeling has now been echoed by Alan Shearer, who has become the latest voice to predict a draw between the two rivals.

Shearer predicts stalemate in Liverpool vs United

Speaking via Metro, the former Newcastle striker didn’t hold back in his assessment of the current state of both teams.

“It’s not the Liverpool or Man United we know at all from how they have played this season.”

That line sums up the mood around the game, because while we’ve picked up three straight wins, performances haven’t always been convincing, and United have shown similar inconsistencies.

Shearer also questioned whether the game would live up to its billing.

“I don’t think it’ll be a classic. I think because of where both teams are mentally and physically, and also in terms of where they are in the league.”

‘A draw wouldn’t be bad’ – reflects current reality

The 260-goal Premier League scorer then made his prediction clear, and it aligns with what we’ve already seen from others this week.

“I don’t think a draw would be a bad result for both of them.”

Prediction – Draw.

That view is becoming increasingly common, with Opta’s supercomputer also suggesting this is the most likely stalemate of the weekend, while Jamie Carragher recently admitted he couldn’t see either side fully convincing.

From our perspective, it’s understandable, because with Mo Salah potentially missing and Alexander Isak still building rhythm after his goal against Crystal Palace, there are question marks in attack.

At the same time, United have their own issues despite sitting above us in the table, which only adds to the sense that this could be a game decided by fine margins rather than quality.

Ultimately, while the rivalry remains as fierce as ever, the context around this match means both teams might accept a point, even if neither would admit it publicly ahead of kick-off.