‘Not the biggest game anymore’ – Merson makes Liverpool vs United claim

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There was a time when Liverpool against Manchester United defined the entire title race, but the latest prediction suggests this meeting carries a very different feel.

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Speaking via Sportskeeda, Paul Merson offered a blunt assessment of where both clubs are right now, and it’s not exactly flattering.

‘Not the biggest game anymore’ – Merson’s Liverpool verdict

Merson didn’t hold back when setting the tone for the fixture, questioning the overall significance compared to previous eras.

“Unlike previous years, this isn’t the biggest game in English football anymore! It’s still massive for both teams though.”

From our perspective, that reflects the current situation, with both sides pushing for Champions League qualification rather than fighting for the title.

The former Arsenal midfielder did highlight a potential concern for us, though, pointing to the fixtures that follow this trip to Old Trafford.

“When you look at Liverpool’s fixtures after this game as well, they are not absolute give-me contests. Chelsea at Anfield, Aston Villa away and Brentford again at home is a tricky run.”

Another draw predicted as Liverpool backed to score

Despite questioning the quality of both teams, Merson still expects an entertaining game, particularly given the attacking options on display.

“Liverpool can cause them problems and I expect there will be goals in this game.”

The pundit also referenced Alexander Isak and his recent goal, suggesting it could be a turning point after a frustrating campaign.

“Alexander Isak scoring for Liverpool last weekend will be a huge boost for his confidence.”

However, the final prediction is one we’ve seen repeatedly ahead of this clash.

“Prediction: Manchester United 2-2 Liverpool.”

That aligns with Opta’s data suggesting this is the most likely draw of the weekend, while Jamie Carragher has already backed a stalemate as well.

It reinforces the feeling that this game may come down to moments rather than dominance, especially with both teams balancing form, injuries and the wider context of their seasons.

It might not carry the same title-defining weight it once did, but make no mistake, it still matters, and if Merson is right, it could be one of the more entertaining games of the weekend.