Paul Joyce: Liverpool ‘likely’ to target PSG magician this summer; he could plausibly be tempted

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Liverpool are ‘likely’ to have one player from Paris Saint-Germain’s star-studded squad on their shortlist of prospective recruits this summer, according to Paul Joyce.

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The Reds’ last remaining hope of a trophy this season was ended by Luis Enrique’s side last month at the quarter-final stage of the Champions League, with the holders proving too strong for Arne Slot’s team in both legs of the tie.

One PSG player whose involvement in those two games was limited to 38 minutes is now said to be a possible transfer target for the Merseyside giants coming into the summer.

Liverpool ‘likely’ to target Barcola this summer

In an article for The Times, Joyce wrote that Liverpool need to add pace on the flanks to their squad ahead of next season, ideally recruiting a winger ‘who can take on full-backs on the outside as well as cutting inside…to stretch opponents’.

Yan Diomande is among those to have already been assessed, and FSG’s shortlist is also ‘likely to include’ Bradley Barcola, who came on in the second leg at Anfield just under three weeks ago.

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Could Barcola plausibly join Liverpool this summer?

The PSG winger is one of those names who constantly seems to be floated in transfer dispatches, but now that it’s come from a trusted Liverpool reporter in Joyce, we can take these latest claims seriously.

Reports from France last year had mentioned that the Reds a ‘very strong’ approach for the 23-year-old, who had ‘seriously considered’ the proposal from Anfield but ultimately remained in Paris.

It’d suggest that, if LFC were to come calling again in the next few weeks, Barcola might potentially be swayed towards joining his compatriot Hugo Ekitike on Merseyside, although he has been enjoying regular starts this season with the European champions.

The Frenchman has played primarily as a left winger in the current campaign but can operate anywhere across the forward line, a versatility that Arne Slot would no doubt appreciate, and he’s racked up a respectable tally of 12 goals and seven assists in 43 matches during 2025/26 (Transfermarkt).

As outlined by Tom Hindle for GOAL, he’s a ‘quick and tidy dribbler’ who excels in one-on-ones and is ‘adept at playing angled passes for advanicing forwards’, whilst also being equally comfortable staying out wide as he is at cutting inside, along with working hard out of possession.

Trying to entice PSG to sell Barcola could be difficult, and a player of his age profile and ability with two years remaining on his contract would certainly not come cheap, but he definitely seems to fit the bill for what Liverpool could do with adding to their attack after Mo Salah departs.