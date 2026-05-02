Report: Liverpool targeting £35m move for ‘Swiss Army knife’ player who’d be a ‘perfect fit’

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

According to reports from Germany, Liverpool have identified one Bundesliga defender as a ‘top target’ ahead of the summer transfer window.

With just a few weeks remaining until the market reopens and FSG begin reshaping the Reds’ squad for next season, attention is increasingly turning towards who might come in at Anfield and who could be leaving.

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We already know that Andy Robertson is departing at the end of the campaign, and while Milos Kerkez is in situ as his intended long-term successor, there’s another left-back who appears to be on Richard Hughes’ radar.

Liverpool targeting Daniel Svensson

A report for Fussball Daten has claimed that Liverpool have pinpointed Borussia Dortmund’s Daniel Svensson as ‘one of their top targets’ to bolster their defensive options over the summer, with Arsenal and Leeds also understood to be monitoring the 24-year-old.

The Bundesliga outfit are likely to seek around €40m (£34.6m) for the Sweden international, whose aspirations of playing in the Premier League are described as an ‘open secret’.

BVB chiefs would prefer to keep him at Signal Iduna Park and would demand a sizeable offer just to begin negotiations, but he isn’t regarded as ‘untouchable’.

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What qualities would Svensson bring to Liverpool?

Svensson has been described as ‘the definition of a modern full-back’ whose attributes fit into the ‘Swiss Army knife’ profile of today’s game, and his ‘physicality and pressing ability’ is seen as a ‘perfect fit’ for Liverpool’s system (Fussball Daten).

He plays as a wing-back in Niko Kovac’s setup for Dortmund, and his licence to get forward has led to him chipping in with four goals and two assists this season, with one of each coming against Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in February (Transfermarkt).

His underlying performance statistics in comparison with other left-backs in the German top flight this term are moderate overall, although he has stood out in terms of his attacking profile, as seen below with data from Fotmob.

2025/26 Bundesliga Per 90 minutes Percentile among positional peers Expected assists 0.2 78th (top 22%) Successful crosses 1.27 78th Touches in opposition box 2.39 76th Chances created 1.23 72nd

Svensson would certainly seem more than capable of providing stern competition for Kerkez at left-back for Liverpool, and if the Reds were to sign him, his arrival would almost certainly prompt the permanent sale of Kostas Tsimikas after the latter returns from his loan spell at Roma.

FSG will need to prioritise certain parts of the squad in the summer transfer window, and it remains to be seen whether the full-back positions will be near the top of that list, but the Swedish defender definitely seems like an intriguing target.