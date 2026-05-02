Salah makes classy Henderson request ahead of Liverpool farewell

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

There are moments when football goes beyond goals and results, and Mo Salah has delivered exactly that ahead of his final appearance for Liverpool.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

In what should be a farewell focused on the Egyptian King, the No.11 has instead turned attention towards Jordan Henderson, ensuring a former captain isn’t forgotten.

Salah delivers emotional Henderson message

Speaking via TNT Sports in an interview alongside Steven Gerrard, Salah made a heartfelt plea that cuts through everything else surrounding the final game.

He said: “One thing I’d really like to mention and there is no better place to mention than with you.

“I think the last game of the season against Brentford, the people in the city know how much it meant to Hendo also.”

The Liverpool forward then addressed what many supporters have felt since Henderson’s abrupt exit in 2023.

“Being captain of the club for 12 years, more than me, more than Virg [van Dijk], more than Robbo, more than anyone. He didn’t get the send off or farewell that he deserves because he left immediately.”

It’s a powerful reminder of how sudden that departure was, with the England international leaving for Saudi Arabia before fans had the chance to properly say goodbye.

Why Henderson still matters to Liverpool

Salah didn’t stop there, making it clear just how important the former skipper was behind the scenes during our most successful modern era.

“I don’t know the club will manage it, I have no plan and I don’t know how the supporters will manage it, but I really wish they do something special for him, because he’s been one of the best players in this club and without him, I’ve been there in the dressing room, without him we wouldn’t achieve what we achieved.”

That sentiment echoes what many have said since, including claims that we’re missing leaders like Henderson and James Milner during difficult moments this season.

Jamie Carragher has even said that the England international should still be at Anfield today, illustrating his impact on and off the pitch.

The Egyptian added one final message that sums up what Liverpool is supposed to be about.

“So, I really hope that the fans will give a good send off. He’s going to be there.

“I really wish the club could do something for him and the fans also can do something special for him, because this is Liverpool and we do it this way.”

That’s what makes this stand out, because even with his own farewell looming, Salah has made sure Henderson is part of the story too.