‘Scabs out’ – Liverpool supporter handed Anfield ban after rant

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

There are moments around football clubs that expose deeper tensions, and the latest development at Anfield highlights just how divided things have become among us as supporters.

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A Liverpool fan has now been handed a ban from the ground after a viral video filmed during the recent win over Crystal Palace sparked widespread debate online.

Liverpool fan confirms Anfield ban after viral video

Half time Scouse Scabs.

Fkn shameless. Fkin Gobshite thought look at me and my mates,we don't give a fk. pic.twitter.com/DlTuthfPYm — Allan Bates (@elbatez) April 25, 2026

The supporter, Allan Bates, had posted footage from the concourse during half-time, criticising fellow fans for continuing to spend money inside the stadium despite ongoing protests against rising ticket prices.

The clip quickly spread across social media, racking up hundreds of thousands of views and drawing strong reactions from both sides of the fanbase.

Bates has now confirmed via X that the club have taken action, writing: “So at 68 yrs of age suspended from Anfield for my rant on the concourse last week with no refund on my remaining games, been going since a kid gonna miss the place.

“No doubt all the knockers will be over the moon. #notapoundintheground. Scabs Out!.”

That update suggests the situation has escalated beyond online debate and into direct consequences, with the long-time supporter now set to miss upcoming matches.

Protest divisions at Liverpool continue to grow

The context behind this incident is important, because the “not a pound in the ground” campaign has been a central part of recent protests led by fan Spirit of Shankly.

The idea is simple in principle, encouraging supporters not to spend money inside the stadium as a form of pressure on the club’s hierarchy over ticket pricing decisions.

While many have backed that approach, the reality inside the ground has been far more mixed, with some supporters continuing to buy food and drink, creating visible divisions.

That tension was clearly reflected in Bates’ video, although the language used crossed a line that the club have now deemed unacceptable.

It also feeds into a wider frustration, particularly when figures show matchday revenue has risen significantly over the years, adding fuel to the belief that further price increases aren’t necessary.

As we head towards the end of the season, with emotions already heightened around departures and performances, this situation underlines how fractured the relationship between sections of the fanbase and the club currently feels.