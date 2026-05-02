‘Something drove me crazy’ – Salah reveals Liverpool mindset

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

There are some comments that perfectly explain greatness, and Mo Salah may have just delivered one of the most revealing yet about his time at Liverpool.

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Speaking via TNT Sports alongside Steven Gerrard, the Egyptian opened up on what truly drove him to become one of the club’s modern greats.

Salah reveals the mindset behind Liverpool greatness

When asked about the ‘secret’ to his success, Salah didn’t hesitate, making it clear that everything came down to one core trait.

“I would say the desire.”

The forward then took it further, explaining how his ambitions evolved almost immediately after arriving at Anfield.

“I really want to succeed. I really want to be remembered in this club. After the first year, I would say I want people to remember me as if I’m one of the best.

“And somehow it got into my head I want people to remember me more than you [Gerrard], more than Kenny [Dalglish]. I’m not trying to be rude! They will not. But it doesn’t matter.”

That honesty is striking, because it’s not arrogance, it’s the mentality required to reach the very top at a club where standards are defined by icons like Kenny Dalglish.

‘Something drove me crazy’ – the work behind the success

Salah then revealed the level of commitment that came with that mindset, offering a glimpse into the daily habits that shaped his legacy.

“For me, something drove me crazy and drove me to work hard, to be the first one in, to go to the gym, to do everything right, because I want people always to praise me through my work.

“It’s just the desire, I would say.”

That’s the key takeaway, because while debates will always rage about where the 33-year-old ranks among Liverpool’s greatest players, the mentality he describes is exactly what sets him apart.

It also explains why teammates continue to praise him so highly, with Virgil van Dijk calling him “outstanding” and Jamie Carragher labelling him an “absolute great'”

As we approach his final games in a red shirt, this insight doesn’t just tell us how Salah became great, it shows the standard that the next generation at Liverpool will have to match if they want to follow in his footsteps.