‘Bad 5-a-side team’ – Roy Keane eviscerates Liverpool with scathing on-air assessment

Roy Keane was typically scathing in his assessment of Liverpool’s first-half performance against Manchester United this afternoon.
The home side raced into a 2-0 lead inside the first 15 minutes at Old Trafford through goals from Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko, with Jamie Carragher decrying the manner in which the Reds conceded to the Slovenian.
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Whilst there was an element of controversy to the second goal, with the ball appearing to hit the striker’s fingertips before crossing the line, the half-time score was a fair reflection of how the opening 45 minutes played out overall.
Keane rips into Liverpool over first-half performance
Speaking on punditry duty for Sky Sports at half-time, Keane cut loose in his criticism of Liverpool’s performance, singling out Andy Robertson for criticism.
He said of Arne Slot’s side: “They look frightened to death. They’ve started slow, they’ve given up two goals. Defensively, the second goal – Robertson getting beaten at the back post. Robertson defending so far and going forward… it’s been dreadful.
“Liverpool are like a five-a-side team, but a bad five-a-side team – not athletic, giving away the ball cheaply. United look like they can score every time they go forward.”
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Liverpool were abysmal in the first half
Keane is no stranger to whipping out cheap soundbytes to condemn Liverpool, that’s for sure, but it’s hard to disagree with his assessment of how the Reds played in the first half.
The Merseysiders were all too ponderous in possession and, when the ball got turned over, United were able to cut through them all too easily, as we witnessed with the second goal.
It’s one thing to be outclassed by a better team, but LFC were inexcusably timid in the opening 45 minutes against their fiercest rivals, almost as if they didn’t recognise the gravity of this fixture.
Thankfully, they came out after half-time with greater intent and had wiped out United’s lead within 10 minutes of the restart, even if Cody Gakpo’s equaliser was laid on a plate by some atrocious playing out from the back from the home side.
It’s 2-2 at the time of writing, and while the outlook has improved significantly for Liverpool since half-time, they can’t afford to slip back into their error-stren ways of the first half.
Alexis Macdisaster! Real can have him for free.
It’s a good analogy of this Liverpool team under slot.
So it’s 11 premier league defeats, Manchester United have done the double over us, and it’s 19 defeats in all competitions this season.
When I think of a five a side team I think of team that just plays forward passing without any thought of defending or any organisation without the ball. And in a nutshell that’s what we’ve become under slot.
We have become a Dutch football team of the 1970s
Trying to play DUTCH total football, passing, technically decent with the ball, but packed with full of lightweight players who don’t know what defending is. Not physically strong enough, especially from set pieces, not organised, vulnerable to the counter attack and playing a player in wirtz who’s a luxury player and a liability without the ball.
The manager was delt a poor hand from the recruitment last summer, most of the 450 million was wasted, selling diaz was instrumental to the decline we’ve seen this season.
From top to bottom, poor decisions, from owners who appointed the clueless Hughes to the dutchman who obviously knows nothing about low blocks to the physical demands of our league.
Slot will limp on into next season, he’ll be sacked in October or November and then whoever the next manager is, he’s got no money and one hell of a mess to clear up. By then Alonso wouldn’t want the job. And who can blame him.
Liverpool football club will continue to decline under charlatan owners FSG. Who got carried by klopp.
Now they are getting found out. Just as slot is.
Total football? No it’s a total shambles. Beaten twice by one of the worst Manchester teams in premier league history sums up where Liverpool are heading.