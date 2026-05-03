‘The law states…’ – Ex-PGMOL chief weighs in over controversial moment in Liverpool defeat

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool were hard done by over one major decision in their 3-2 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

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There was controversy over the home side’s second goal in the 14th minute as, from Freddie Woodman’s initial save, the ball bounced off Benjamin Sesko’s groin and then onto his fingertips before crossing the goalline.

Arne Slot was understandably pleading the case for handball on the touchline, but the goal was allowed to stand after a VAR check, and it ultimately proved a pivotal call given the final scoreline.

Hackett explains why Sesko goal should’ve been disallowed

Speaking on Sky Sports at half-time, Roy Keane felt that the slight contact off the Man United striker’s fingertips wasn’t enough for the goal to be disallowed, but former PGMOL chief executive Keith Hackett insisted that it ought to have been struck off.

Taking to X in quoting the Irishman’s analysis, the ex-Premier League referee stated: ‘The law states that you cannot score a goal with your hand, even if considered accidental.’

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"I don't think you want them goals getting cancelled" Roy Keane and Daniel Sturridge analyse Benjamin Šeško's goal against Liverpool 🔍 pic.twitter.com/aWJyby8lX9 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 3, 2026

Liverpool have justified cause for complaint

Hackett is indeed correct – as specified by IFAB, the handball rule states that ‘a handball offence is committed when a player (except the goalkeeper in their own penalty area)…scores a goal against the other team with their hand/arm or scores immediately after the ball has touched their hand/arm (even if the touch was accidental)’.

The contact off Sesko’s fingers may have been minimal, but by the definition stated above, the goal should technically have been disallowed.

Liverpool supporters will rightly point to a goal that Alexis Mac Allister had chalked off against Nottingham Forest in February when, from an attempted Ola Aina clearance, the ball struck his elbow with his back turned and trickled over the line.

In both cases, the contact with the ball was unintentional, but one of the goals was given and the other wasn’t. It’s exactly the kind of inconsistency which drives football fans absolutely spare.

The Reds should still have done a lot better in the lead-up to Sesko’s goal, but it’s also true that they have legitimate cause to feel aggrieved that it was allowed to stand. We can only hope that decision doesn’t cost us come the end of the season.