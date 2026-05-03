‘I was crying’ – Mo Salah says one player’s exit from Liverpool left him in tears

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Mo Salah has said that only one former teammate’s exit from Liverpool left him in tears, as he spoke ahead of his own farewell later this month.

The Egyptian will sign off from Anfield after the game against Brentford three weeks from today, bringing the curtain down on a legendary nine-year stay in which he became the club’s third-highest scorer of all time.

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One of his longest-serving teammates throughout that time was Trent Alexander-Arnold, who announced his exit from his hometown club a year ago and joined Real Madrid for a cut-price fee, with the manner of his departure leaving a bad taste.

Salah cried when Alexander-Arnold left Liverpool

Despite the England right-back seeing his reputation soured among many Liverpool fans for the way in which he left the club, Salah held him in such high esteem that he was in tears when it came to say his goodbyes to the 27-year-old.

The Egyptian was watching a series of tributes from current and former teammates in a video for Sky Sports, and as Alexander-Arnold paid his own well wishes on screen, the Reds winger admitted: “He’s the only person I cried when he left the club. I cried with his mum. Me, him and his mum. I was crying.”

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Alexander-Arnold earned huge respect among ex-LFC teammates

The West Derby native ought to have gone out in the most perfect manner possible – holding the Premier League trophy that Liverpool won last year, whilst being serenaded raucously from the stands.

Sadly, the manner of his move to Real Madrid had tarnished his legacy in the eyes of most supporters, plenty of whom expressed their disdain when he came back to Anfield in opposition colours six months ago.

His reputation with LFC fans could be near-impossible to rebuild, but what’s undeniable is that he was very well liked by the teammates that he left behind, with Andy Robertson staunchly defending him after being booed in L4 during the game against Arsenal towards the end of last season.

Throughout nearly a decade as a first-team player at Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold established himself as a creative force of nature, racking up 92 assists in 354 appearances and linking up to lethal effect with Salah on the right flank.

It was such a shame that he ruined his name among many of his fellow Scousers in the way that he left the Reds, but whatever the fan base as a whole might think of him, the 27-year-old still commands enormous respect from those who served alongside him at Anfield.