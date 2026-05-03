‘Has to do a lot better’ – Jamie Carragher calls out Liverpool duo over fateful moment v Man Utd

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher called out two Liverpool players over their actions in the lead-up to Kobbie Mainoo’s winning goal for Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

After a dreadful first half in which both the former Reds defender and Roy Keane were justifiably scathing of the visitors’ performance at Old Trafford, Arne Slot’s side restored parity with quickfire goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Unfortunately, the home side recovered to claim all three points courtesy of their academy graduate, who finished to the net from just outside the penalty area after a botched clearance from Alexis Mac Allister.

Carragher calls out Liverpool duo over Mainoo winner

Speaking on co-commentary for Sky Sports, Carragher pointed the finger of blame at the Liverpool midfielder over that costly error, while also critiquing a lapse from Rio Ngumoha just two minutes after he came on as a substitute.

The former Reds defender said: “You talk about the impact of Amad coming on and making a mistake. Young Rio Ngumoha has to do a lot better. He’s a young boy, but when you make subs, they have to be alive when they come on.

“He missed the challenge with [Patrick] Dorgu initially, and then I was watching him and I knew [Luke] Shaw was on the outside of him and he switched off. Small details make a huge difference at this level of football.

“Mac Allister has been involved in two goals. He gave the ball away for the first one. There’s normally two or three mistakes with any goal.”

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Ngumoha and certainly Mac Allister could’ve done better on the goal

Ngumoha’s positioning in the lead-up to the goal could certainly have been better, with Shaw all too easily getting in behind him and having time to pick out a cross to the back post.

The 17-year-old has rightly had plenty of plaudits throughout the season for his brilliant performances, but moments like that are part of a steep learning curve. The crucial thing is that he takes it on board as he continues his development in first-team football.

However, there are no excuses for the far more experienced Mac Allister, whose half-hearted clearance inside his own penalty area was asking for trouble, and Mainoo duly made him pay for that inexplicable lapse.

The Argentine was also partly culpable for United’s second goal as it was his sloppy pass which gave the ball away in midfield and initiated the attack which ultimately led to Benjamin Sesko doubling the home side’s lead in the 14th minute.

Take nothing away from the quality of the finish from the Red Devils midfielder to claim the points for his team, but from a Liverpool perspective, that goal was all too preventable, words we’ve written all too often this season.

Those are the errors that the Reds will have to stamp out if they’re to avoid an uncomfortable scramble to the line in the race for Champions League qualification, which should still be achieved but can’t yet be taken for granted.